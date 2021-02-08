Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases Continues to Decelerate, One Death in Wisconsin

Summary:
- 543 new cases;
- 13,939 active cases;
- 1 new death;
- 6,055 total deaths;
- 572 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 543 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,029 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 1 new death, far less than the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,055.
Over the weekend, there were 1,605 new cases and 34 new deaths; 32 deaths occurred on Saturday, 2 on Sunday.
There are 13,939 active cases (2.5%) out of 550,369 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96.4% of all cases (530,216 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 572 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 134 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 74 new cases have brought the total cases to 96,244. The 7-day average in the county is 166. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,180 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (457), Racine (302), Kenosha (280), Dane (256), Brown (199), Outagamie (185), Winnebago (175), Marathon (170), Dodge (154), Rock (148), Washington (125), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (122), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (101), Fond du Lac (87), Chippewa (86), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Jefferson (73), Barron (72) and Ozaukee (72).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1530 | 11
Ashland
1161 | 16
Barron
5192 | 72
Bayfield
1055 | 18
Brown
29677 | 199
Buffalo
1292 | 7
Burnett
1125 | 23
Calumet
5337 | 39
Chippewa
6917 | 86
Clark
3128 | 56
Columbia
4911 | 46
Crawford
1644 | 17
Dane
38768 | 256
Dodge
11246 | 154
Door
2374 | 18
Douglas
3627 | 23
Dunn
4135 | 26
Eau Claire
10782 | 101
Florence
430 | 12
Fond du Lac
11718 | 87
Forest
914 | 22
Grant
4557 | 79
Green
2857 | 13
Green Lake
1508 | 17
Iowa
1818 | 9
Iron
489 | 19
Jackson
2556 | 22
Jefferson
7698 | 73
Juneau
2923 | 18
Kenosha
14457 | 280
Kewaunee
2379 | 27
La Crosse
11918 | 74
Lafayette
1392 | 7
Langlade
1909 | 31
Lincoln
2843 | 56
Manitowoc
7076 | 61
Marathon
13405 | 170
Marinette
3933 | 61
Marquette
1290 | 21
Menominee
791 | 11
Milwaukee
96244 | 1180
Monroe
4159 | 30
Oconto
4195 | 47
Oneida
3265 | 62
Outagamie
18724 | 185
Ozaukee
7457 | 72
Pepin
784 | 7
Pierce
3381 | 33
Polk
3696 | 42
Portage
6281 | 60
Price
1122 | 7
Racine
20006 | 302
Richland
1248 | 13
Rock
13997 | 148
Rusk
1236 | 16
Sauk
5143 | 37
Sawyer
1441 | 17
Shawano
4536 | 69
Sheboygan
12565 | 125
St. Croix
6210 | 41
Taylor
1768 | 20
Trempealeau
3322 | 36
Vernon
1776 | 35
Vilas
2021 | 32
Walworth
8698 | 122
Washburn
1256 | 18
Washington
13451 | 125
Waukesha
39649 | 457
Waupaca
4673 | 108
Waushara
2064 | 28
Winnebago
16702 | 175
Wood
6537 | 68