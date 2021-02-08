Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases Continues to Decelerate, One Death in Wisconsin

Summary:

543 new cases;

13,939 active cases;

1 new death;

6,055 total deaths;

572 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 543 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,029 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 1 new death, far less than the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,055.

Over the weekend, there were 1,605 new cases and 34 new deaths; 32 deaths occurred on Saturday, 2 on Sunday.

There are 13,939 active cases (2.5%) out of 550,369 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96.4% of all cases (530,216 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 572 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 134 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 74 new cases have brought the total cases to 96,244. The 7-day average in the county is 166. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,180 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (457), Racine (302), Kenosha (280), Dane (256), Brown (199), Outagamie (185), Winnebago (175), Marathon (170), Dodge (154), Rock (148), Washington (125), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (122), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (101), Fond du Lac (87), Chippewa (86), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Jefferson (73), Barron (72) and Ozaukee (72).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1530 | 11

Ashland

1161 | 16

Barron

5192 | 72

Bayfield

1055 | 18

Brown

29677 | 199

Buffalo

1292 | 7

Burnett

1125 | 23

Calumet

5337 | 39

Chippewa

6917 | 86

Clark

3128 | 56

Columbia

4911 | 46

Crawford

1644 | 17

Dane

38768 | 256

Dodge

11246 | 154

Door

2374 | 18

Douglas

3627 | 23

Dunn

4135 | 26

Eau Claire

10782 | 101

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

11718 | 87

Forest

914 | 22

Grant

4557 | 79

Green

2857 | 13

Green Lake

1508 | 17

Iowa

1818 | 9

Iron

489 | 19

Jackson

2556 | 22

Jefferson

7698 | 73

Juneau

2923 | 18

Kenosha

14457 | 280

Kewaunee

2379 | 27

La Crosse

11918 | 74

Lafayette

1392 | 7

Langlade

1909 | 31

Lincoln

2843 | 56

Manitowoc

7076 | 61

Marathon

13405 | 170

Marinette

3933 | 61

Marquette

1290 | 21

Menominee

791 | 11

Milwaukee

96244 | 1180

Monroe

4159 | 30

Oconto

4195 | 47

Oneida

3265 | 62

Outagamie

18724 | 185

Ozaukee

7457 | 72

Pepin

784 | 7

Pierce

3381 | 33

Polk

3696 | 42

Portage

6281 | 60

Price

1122 | 7

Racine

20006 | 302

Richland

1248 | 13

Rock

13997 | 148

Rusk

1236 | 16

Sauk

5143 | 37

Sawyer

1441 | 17

Shawano

4536 | 69

Sheboygan

12565 | 125

St. Croix

6210 | 41

Taylor

1768 | 20

Trempealeau

3322 | 36

Vernon

1776 | 35

Vilas

2021 | 32

Walworth

8698 | 122

Washburn

1256 | 18

Washington

13451 | 125

Waukesha

39649 | 457

Waupaca

4673 | 108

Waushara

2064 | 28

Winnebago

16702 | 175

Wood

6537 | 68