Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Death Average Hits New Low

Summary:
- 480 new cases;
- 6,347 active cases;
- 3 new deaths;
- 6,539 total deaths;
- 215 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 480 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 439 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 3 new deaths. For the first time in months, the seven-day average of deaths fell to 4, bringing the total death toll to 6,539.
There are 6,347 active cases (1.1%) out of 570,412 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (557,367 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 215 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 61 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 87 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,168. The 7-day average in the county is 61. Milwaukee County reported 0 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,248 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (490), Racine (326), Kenosha (303), Dane (280), Brown (226), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (183), Rock (162), Dodge (159), Washington (137), Sheboygan (132), Walworth (132), Waupaca (114), Jefferson (110), Eau Claire (106), Fond du Lac (99), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1607 | 10
Ashland
1186 | 16
Barron
5475 | 76
Bayfield
1061 | 19
Brown
30429 | 226
Buffalo
1323 | 7
Burnett
1222 | 23
Calumet
5519 | 44
Chippewa
7120 | 93
Clark
3161 | 58
Columbia
5111 | 54
Crawford
1669 | 17
Dane
41375 | 280
Dodge
11507 | 159
Door
2442 | 20
Douglas
3683 | 29
Dunn
4302 | 30
Eau Claire
11101 | 106
Florence
423 | 12
Fond du Lac
12009 | 99
Forest
930 | 23
Grant
4696 | 82
Green
3247 | 17
Green Lake
1524 | 18
Iowa
1925 | 10
Iron
557 | 21
Jackson
2585 | 27
Jefferson
7972 | 110
Juneau
3023 | 19
Kenosha
14901 | 303
Kewaunee
2385 | 24
La Crosse
12305 | 80
Lafayette
1481 | 6
Langlade
1941 | 32
Lincoln
2928 | 58
Manitowoc
7300 | 66
Marathon
13769 | 183
Marinette
3982 | 64
Marquette
1322 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
99168 | 1248
Monroe
4355 | 34
Oconto
4306 | 48
Oneida
3438 | 69
Outagamie
19618 | 197
Ozaukee
7739 | 80
Pepin
811 | 7
Pierce
3553 | 33
Polk
4007 | 47
Portage
6521 | 64
Price
1175 | 7
Racine
20508 | 326
Richland
1294 | 15
Rock
14571 | 162
Rusk
1277 | 16
Sauk
5381 | 43
Sawyer
1544 | 22
Shawano
4630 | 70
Sheboygan
13100 | 132
St. Croix
6568 | 49
Taylor
1786 | 21
Trempealeau
3414 | 37
Vernon
1857 | 38
Vilas
2180 | 38
Walworth
8930 | 132
Washburn
1320 | 18
Washington
13924 | 137
Waukesha
41271 | 490
Waupaca
4777 | 114
Waushara
2122 | 32
Winnebago
17263 | 184
Wood
6711 | 76