Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Death Average Reaches Lowest Point Since October

Summary:
677 new cases;
7,294 active cases;
12 new deaths;
6,470 total deaths;
262 hospitalized patients.
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 522 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing the seven-day average of deaths to 11, its lowest point since October. The total death toll is now 6,470.
There are 7,294 active cases (1.3%) out of 565,808 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (551,885 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 262 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 67 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 81 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,479. The 7-day average in the county is 71. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,244 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (484), Racine (323), Kenosha (300), Dane (278), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (183), Marathon (181), Rock (159), Dodge (156), Washington (135), Sheboygan (131), Walworth (129), Waupaca (111), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (96), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (78), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name
Cases | Deaths
Adams
1585 | 10
Ashland
1174 | 16
Barron
5401 | 76
Bayfield
1067 | 19
Brown
30301 | 225
Buffalo
1320 | 7
Burnett
1209 | 23
Calumet
5488 | 43
Chippewa
7065 | 93
Clark
3159 | 57
Columbia
5057 | 54
Crawford
1667 | 17
Dane
40763 | 278
Dodge
11445 | 156
Door
2427 | 20
Douglas
3645 | 26
Dunn
4283 | 29
Eau Claire
11058 | 105
Florence
434 | 12
Fond du Lac
12026 | 96
Forest
925 | 23
Grant
4661 | 81
Green
3178 | 16
Green Lake
1521 | 18
Iowa
1866 | 10
Iron
550 | 21
Jackson
2583 | 23
Jefferson
7890 | 111
Juneau
2997 | 19
Kenosha
14898 | 300
Kewaunee
2415 | 28
La Crosse
12277 | 80
Lafayette
1459 | 7
Langlade
1936 | 32
Lincoln
2915 | 58
Manitowoc
7250 | 64
Marathon
13661 | 181
Marinette
3966 | 63
Marquette
1307 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98479 | 1244
Monroe
4333 | 31
Oconto
4278 | 48
Oneida
3403 | 69
Outagamie
19355 | 197
Ozaukee
7648 | 78
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3489 | 33
Polk
3947 | 44
Portage
6490 | 64
Price
1163 | 7
Racine
20408 | 323
Richland
1289 | 15
Rock
14445 | 159
Rusk
1258 | 16
Sauk
5300 | 42
Sawyer
1520 | 21
Shawano
4599 | 70
Sheboygan
12947 | 131
St. Croix
6421 | 43
Taylor
1766 | 21
Trempealeau
3401 | 37
Vernon
1835 | 37
Vilas
2151 | 38
Walworth
8869 | 129
Washburn
1298 | 18
Washington
13811 | 135
Waukesha
40829 | 484
Waupaca
4763 | 111
Waushara
2104 | 32
Winnebago
17101 | 183
Wood
6678 | 74