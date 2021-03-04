Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Death Average Reaches Lowest Point Since October

Summary:

677 new cases;

7,294 active cases;

12 new deaths;

6,470 total deaths;

262 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 522 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing the seven-day average of deaths to 11, its lowest point since October. The total death toll is now 6,470.

There are 7,294 active cases (1.3%) out of 565,808 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (551,885 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 262 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 67 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 81 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,479. The 7-day average in the county is 71. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,244 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (484), Racine (323), Kenosha (300), Dane (278), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (183), Marathon (181), Rock (159), Dodge (156), Washington (135), Sheboygan (131), Walworth (129), Waupaca (111), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (96), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (78), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name

Cases | Deaths

Adams

1585 | 10

Ashland

1174 | 16

Barron

5401 | 76

Bayfield

1067 | 19

Brown

30301 | 225

Buffalo

1320 | 7

Burnett

1209 | 23

Calumet

5488 | 43

Chippewa

7065 | 93

Clark

3159 | 57

Columbia

5057 | 54

Crawford

1667 | 17

Dane

40763 | 278

Dodge

11445 | 156

Door

2427 | 20

Douglas

3645 | 26

Dunn

4283 | 29

Eau Claire

11058 | 105

Florence

434 | 12

Fond du Lac

12026 | 96

Forest

925 | 23

Grant

4661 | 81

Green

3178 | 16

Green Lake

1521 | 18

Iowa

1866 | 10

Iron

550 | 21

Jackson

2583 | 23

Jefferson

7890 | 111

Juneau

2997 | 19

Kenosha

14898 | 300

Kewaunee

2415 | 28

La Crosse

12277 | 80

Lafayette

1459 | 7

Langlade

1936 | 32

Lincoln

2915 | 58

Manitowoc

7250 | 64

Marathon

13661 | 181

Marinette

3966 | 63

Marquette

1307 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98479 | 1244

Monroe

4333 | 31

Oconto

4278 | 48

Oneida

3403 | 69

Outagamie

19355 | 197

Ozaukee

7648 | 78

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3489 | 33

Polk

3947 | 44

Portage

6490 | 64

Price

1163 | 7

Racine

20408 | 323

Richland

1289 | 15

Rock

14445 | 159

Rusk

1258 | 16

Sauk

5300 | 42

Sawyer

1520 | 21

Shawano

4599 | 70

Sheboygan

12947 | 131

St. Croix

6421 | 43

Taylor

1766 | 21

Trempealeau

3401 | 37

Vernon

1835 | 37

Vilas

2151 | 38

Walworth

8869 | 129

Washburn

1298 | 18

Washington

13811 | 135

Waukesha

40829 | 484

Waupaca

4763 | 111

Waushara

2104 | 32

Winnebago

17101 | 183

Wood

6678 | 74