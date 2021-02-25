Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Deaths Spike in Jefferson County

Summary:

840 new cases;

8,430 active cases;

52 new deaths;

6,394 total deaths;

331 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 840 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 632 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 52 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,394.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 8,430 active cases (1.5%) out of 562,151 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.4% of all cases (547,168 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 331 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 97 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 151 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,976. The 7-day average in the county is 94. Milwaukee County reported 5 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,229 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (482), Racine (320), Kenosha (300), Dane (272), Brown (222), Outagamie (194), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (157), Dodge (155), Washington (133), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (126), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (93), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (78), Ozaukee (77), Barron (76), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1577 | 11

Ashland

1173 | 16

Barron

5327 | 76

Bayfield

1063 | 19

Brown

30164 | 222

Buffalo

1315 | 7

Burnett

1193 | 23

Calumet

5453 | 43

Chippewa

7021 | 92

Clark

3154 | 57

Columbia

5007 | 51

Crawford

1669 | 17

Dane

40191 | 272

Dodge

11389 | 155

Door

2411 | 20

Douglas

3667 | 26

Dunn

4250 | 28

Eau Claire

10977 | 104

Florence

435 | 12

Fond du Lac

11939 | 93

Forest

924 | 23

Grant

4630 | 80

Green

3110 | 16

Green Lake

1524 | 18

Iowa

1852 | 9

Iron

537 | 20

Jackson

2578 | 23

Jefferson

7854 | 111

Juneau

2979 | 19

Kenosha

14787 | 300

Kewaunee

2413 | 27

La Crosse

12170 | 78

Lafayette

1456 | 7

Langlade

1932 | 31

Lincoln

2900 | 58

Manitowoc

7226 | 63

Marathon

13635 | 176

Marinette

3977 | 63

Marquette

1300 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

97976 | 1229

Monroe

4304 | 31

Oconto

4255 | 48

Oneida

3354 | 67

Outagamie

19182 | 194

Ozaukee

7609 | 77

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3458 | 33

Polk

3893 | 44

Portage

6458 | 64

Price

1153 | 7

Racine

20300 | 320

Richland

1285 | 14

Rock

14355 | 157

Rusk

1249 | 16

Sauk

5258 | 39

Sawyer

1506 | 21

Shawano

4589 | 70

Sheboygan

12847 | 128

St. Croix

6353 | 43

Taylor

1797 | 21

Trempealeau

3379 | 36

Vernon

1822 | 36

Vilas

2117 | 36

Walworth

8815 | 126

Washburn

1291 | 18

Washington

13709 | 133

Waukesha

40504 | 482

Waupaca

4770 | 112

Waushara

2099 | 31

Winnebago

17022 | 183

Wood

6682 | 73