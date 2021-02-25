Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Deaths Spike in Jefferson County

Summary:
- 840 new cases;
- 8,430 active cases;
- 52 new deaths;
- 6,394 total deaths;
- 331 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 840 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 632 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 52 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,394.
There are 8,430 active cases (1.5%) out of 562,151 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.4% of all cases (547,168 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 331 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 97 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 151 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,976. The 7-day average in the county is 94. Milwaukee County reported 5 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,229 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (482), Racine (320), Kenosha (300), Dane (272), Brown (222), Outagamie (194), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (157), Dodge (155), Washington (133), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (126), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (93), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (78), Ozaukee (77), Barron (76), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1577 | 11
Ashland
1173 | 16
Barron
5327 | 76
Bayfield
1063 | 19
Brown
30164 | 222
Buffalo
1315 | 7
Burnett
1193 | 23
Calumet
5453 | 43
Chippewa
7021 | 92
Clark
3154 | 57
Columbia
5007 | 51
Crawford
1669 | 17
Dane
40191 | 272
Dodge
11389 | 155
Door
2411 | 20
Douglas
3667 | 26
Dunn
4250 | 28
Eau Claire
10977 | 104
Florence
435 | 12
Fond du Lac
11939 | 93
Forest
924 | 23
Grant
4630 | 80
Green
3110 | 16
Green Lake
1524 | 18
Iowa
1852 | 9
Iron
537 | 20
Jackson
2578 | 23
Jefferson
7854 | 111
Juneau
2979 | 19
Kenosha
14787 | 300
Kewaunee
2413 | 27
La Crosse
12170 | 78
Lafayette
1456 | 7
Langlade
1932 | 31
Lincoln
2900 | 58
Manitowoc
7226 | 63
Marathon
13635 | 176
Marinette
3977 | 63
Marquette
1300 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
97976 | 1229
Monroe
4304 | 31
Oconto
4255 | 48
Oneida
3354 | 67
Outagamie
19182 | 194
Ozaukee
7609 | 77
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3458 | 33
Polk
3893 | 44
Portage
6458 | 64
Price
1153 | 7
Racine
20300 | 320
Richland
1285 | 14
Rock
14355 | 157
Rusk
1249 | 16
Sauk
5258 | 39
Sawyer
1506 | 21
Shawano
4589 | 70
Sheboygan
12847 | 128
St. Croix
6353 | 43
Taylor
1797 | 21
Trempealeau
3379 | 36
Vernon
1822 | 36
Vilas
2117 | 36
Walworth
8815 | 126
Washburn
1291 | 18
Washington
13709 | 133
Waukesha
40504 | 482
Waupaca
4770 | 112
Waushara
2099 | 31
Winnebago
17022 | 183
Wood
6682 | 73