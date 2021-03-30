Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Deaths Spikes with 11 Deaths

Summary:

588 new cases;

6,673 active cases;

11 new deaths;

6,612 total deaths;

250 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 588 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 501 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 11 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,612.

There are 6,673 active cases (1.2%) out of 576,632 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (563,133 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 250 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 66 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 108 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,606. The 7-day average in the county is 123. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,258 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (499), Racine (337), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (232), Outagamie (198), Winnebago (187), Marathon (184), Rock (164), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Walworth (135), Sheboygan (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (104), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1623 | 10

Ashland

1198 | 16

Barron

5517 | 76

Bayfield

1079 | 19

Brown

30664 | 232

Buffalo

1326 | 7

Burnett

1230 | 22

Calumet

5596 | 46

Chippewa

7177 | 93

Clark

3167 | 58

Columbia

5172 | 56

Crawford

1677 | 17

Dane

42037 | 288

Dodge

11556 | 158

Door

2514 | 21

Douglas

3750 | 30

Dunn

4383 | 30

Eau Claire

11227 | 105

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

12073 | 104

Forest

937 | 23

Grant

4728 | 83

Green

3353 | 16

Green Lake

1536 | 18

Iowa

1950 | 11

Iron

567 | 21

Jackson

2578 | 26

Jefferson

8036 | 105

Juneau

3038 | 21

Kenosha

14969 | 303

Kewaunee

2306 | 24

La Crosse

12406 | 80

Lafayette

1497 | 6

Langlade

1942 | 32

Lincoln

2944 | 58

Manitowoc

7356 | 68

Marathon

13872 | 184

Marinette

4000 | 65

Marquette

1328 | 21

Menominee

789 | 11

Milwaukee

100606 | 1258

Monroe

4377 | 34

Oconto

4314 | 49

Oneida

3498 | 69

Outagamie

19856 | 198

Ozaukee

7848 | 81

Pepin

816 | 7

Pierce

3617 | 35

Polk

4027 | 44

Portage

6539 | 66

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20660 | 337

Richland

1272 | 15

Rock

14763 | 164

Rusk

1273 | 16

Sauk

5475 | 44

Sawyer

1567 | 23

Shawano

4606 | 69

Sheboygan

13243 | 133

St. Croix

6757 | 47

Taylor

1805 | 23

Trempealeau

3458 | 38

Vernon

1875 | 38

Vilas

2193 | 39

Walworth

9031 | 135

Washburn

1350 | 18

Washington

14058 | 139

Waukesha

41975 | 499

Waupaca

4756 | 116

Waushara

2111 | 31

Winnebago

17458 | 187

Wood

6746 | 77