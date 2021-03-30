Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Deaths Spikes with 11 Deaths

Summary:
- 588 new cases;
- 6,673 active cases;
- 11 new deaths;
- 6,612 total deaths;
- 250 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 588 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 501 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 11 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,612.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 6,673 active cases (1.2%) out of 576,632 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (563,133 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 250 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 66 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 108 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,606. The 7-day average in the county is 123. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,258 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (499), Racine (337), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (232), Outagamie (198), Winnebago (187), Marathon (184), Rock (164), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Walworth (135), Sheboygan (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (104), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1623 | 10
Ashland
1198 | 16
Barron
5517 | 76
Bayfield
1079 | 19
Brown
30664 | 232
Buffalo
1326 | 7
Burnett
1230 | 22
Calumet
5596 | 46
Chippewa
7177 | 93
Clark
3167 | 58
Columbia
5172 | 56
Crawford
1677 | 17
Dane
42037 | 288
Dodge
11556 | 158
Door
2514 | 21
Douglas
3750 | 30
Dunn
4383 | 30
Eau Claire
11227 | 105
Florence
430 | 12
Fond du Lac
12073 | 104
Forest
937 | 23
Grant
4728 | 83
Green
3353 | 16
Green Lake
1536 | 18
Iowa
1950 | 11
Iron
567 | 21
Jackson
2578 | 26
Jefferson
8036 | 105
Juneau
3038 | 21
Kenosha
14969 | 303
Kewaunee
2306 | 24
La Crosse
12406 | 80
Lafayette
1497 | 6
Langlade
1942 | 32
Lincoln
2944 | 58
Manitowoc
7356 | 68
Marathon
13872 | 184
Marinette
4000 | 65
Marquette
1328 | 21
Menominee
789 | 11
Milwaukee
100606 | 1258
Monroe
4377 | 34
Oconto
4314 | 49
Oneida
3498 | 69
Outagamie
19856 | 198
Ozaukee
7848 | 81
Pepin
816 | 7
Pierce
3617 | 35
Polk
4027 | 44
Portage
6539 | 66
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20660 | 337
Richland
1272 | 15
Rock
14763 | 164
Rusk
1273 | 16
Sauk
5475 | 44
Sawyer
1567 | 23
Shawano
4606 | 69
Sheboygan
13243 | 133
St. Croix
6757 | 47
Taylor
1805 | 23
Trempealeau
3458 | 38
Vernon
1875 | 38
Vilas
2193 | 39
Walworth
9031 | 135
Washburn
1350 | 18
Washington
14058 | 139
Waukesha
41975 | 499
Waupaca
4756 | 116
Waushara
2111 | 31
Winnebago
17458 | 187
Wood
6746 | 77