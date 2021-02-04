Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Deaths Surge in Milwaukee County

Summary:

1,518 new cases;

16,684 active cases;

41 new deaths;

5,992 total deaths;

594 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,518 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,229 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 41 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 26 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 9,992.

There are 16,684 active cases (3.1%) out of 546,955 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.9% of all cases (524,120 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 594 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 160 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests has been in sharp decline, reaching 19.4%, the lowest level since October..

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 235 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,698. The 7-day average in the county is 208. Milwaukee County reported 23 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,174 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (452), Racine (300), Kenosha (280), Dane (256), Brown (198), Outagamie (183), Winnebago (170), Marathon (169), Dodge (147), Rock (145), Washington (124), Sheboygan (122), Walworth (120), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (98), Fond du Lac (84), Chippewa (84), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Barron (71), Ozaukee (72) and Jefferson (71).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1519 | 11

Ashland

1154 | 16

Barron

5163 | 72

Bayfield

1047 | 18

Brown

29558 | 198

Buffalo

1284 | 7

Burnett

1116 | 23

Calumet

5307 | 39

Chippewa

6871 | 84

Clark

3110 | 56

Columbia

4876 | 46

Crawford

1642 | 17

Dane

38372 | 256

Dodge

11202 | 147

Door

2361 | 18

Douglas

3609 | 18

Dunn

4117 | 26

Eau Claire

10672 | 98

Florence

428 | 12

Fond du Lac

11632 | 84

Forest

912 | 22

Grant

4539 | 79

Green

2801 | 13

Green Lake

1499 | 17

Iowa

1808 | 9

Iron

483 | 19

Jackson

2552 | 22

Jefferson

7628 | 71

Juneau

2906 | 17

Kenosha

14383 | 280

Kewaunee

2367 | 26

La Crosse

11843 | 74

Lafayette

1385 | 7

Langlade

1900 | 31

Lincoln

2824 | 56

Manitowoc

7028 | 60

Marathon

13368 | 169

Marinette

3921 | 61

Marquette

1285 | 21

Menominee

789 | 11

Milwaukee

95698 | 1174

Monroe

4128 | 30

Oconto

4183 | 47

Oneida

3235 | 57

Outagamie

18573 | 183

Ozaukee

7410 | 72

Pepin

782 | 7

Pierce

3358 | 33

Polk

3638 | 42

Portage

6239 | 60

Price

1114 | 7

Racine

19922 | 300

Richland

1237 | 13

Rock

13885 | 145

Rusk

1234 | 16

Sauk

5112 | 37

Sawyer

1432 | 17

Shawano

4518 | 69

Sheboygan

12506 | 122

St. Croix

6181 | 41

Taylor

1759 | 20

Trempealeau

3298 | 36

Vernon

1761 | 34

Vilas

1985 | 32

Walworth

8654 | 120

Washburn

1243 | 18

Washington

13387 | 124

Waukesha

39405 | 452

Waupaca

4652 | 108

Waushara

2053 | 27

Winnebago

16632 | 170

Wood

6480 | 68