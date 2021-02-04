Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Deaths Surge in Milwaukee County

Summary:
1,518 new cases;
16,684 active cases;
41 new deaths;
5,992 total deaths;
594 hospitalized patients.
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,518 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,229 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 41 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 26 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 9,992.
There are 16,684 active cases (3.1%) out of 546,955 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.9% of all cases (524,120 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 594 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 160 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The seven-day average of positive tests has been in sharp decline, reaching 19.4%, the lowest level since October..
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 235 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,698. The 7-day average in the county is 208. Milwaukee County reported 23 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,174 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (452), Racine (300), Kenosha (280), Dane (256), Brown (198), Outagamie (183), Winnebago (170), Marathon (169), Dodge (147), Rock (145), Washington (124), Sheboygan (122), Walworth (120), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (98), Fond du Lac (84), Chippewa (84), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Barron (71), Ozaukee (72) and Jefferson (71).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1519 | 11
Ashland
1154 | 16
Barron
5163 | 72
Bayfield
1047 | 18
Brown
29558 | 198
Buffalo
1284 | 7
Burnett
1116 | 23
Calumet
5307 | 39
Chippewa
6871 | 84
Clark
3110 | 56
Columbia
4876 | 46
Crawford
1642 | 17
Dane
38372 | 256
Dodge
11202 | 147
Door
2361 | 18
Douglas
3609 | 18
Dunn
4117 | 26
Eau Claire
10672 | 98
Florence
428 | 12
Fond du Lac
11632 | 84
Forest
912 | 22
Grant
4539 | 79
Green
2801 | 13
Green Lake
1499 | 17
Iowa
1808 | 9
Iron
483 | 19
Jackson
2552 | 22
Jefferson
7628 | 71
Juneau
2906 | 17
Kenosha
14383 | 280
Kewaunee
2367 | 26
La Crosse
11843 | 74
Lafayette
1385 | 7
Langlade
1900 | 31
Lincoln
2824 | 56
Manitowoc
7028 | 60
Marathon
13368 | 169
Marinette
3921 | 61
Marquette
1285 | 21
Menominee
789 | 11
Milwaukee
95698 | 1174
Monroe
4128 | 30
Oconto
4183 | 47
Oneida
3235 | 57
Outagamie
18573 | 183
Ozaukee
7410 | 72
Pepin
782 | 7
Pierce
3358 | 33
Polk
3638 | 42
Portage
6239 | 60
Price
1114 | 7
Racine
19922 | 300
Richland
1237 | 13
Rock
13885 | 145
Rusk
1234 | 16
Sauk
5112 | 37
Sawyer
1432 | 17
Shawano
4518 | 69
Sheboygan
12506 | 122
St. Croix
6181 | 41
Taylor
1759 | 20
Trempealeau
3298 | 36
Vernon
1761 | 34
Vilas
1985 | 32
Walworth
8654 | 120
Washburn
1243 | 18
Washington
13387 | 124
Waukesha
39405 | 452
Waupaca
4652 | 108
Waushara
2053 | 27
Winnebago
16632 | 170
Wood
6480 | 68