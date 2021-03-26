Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: DHS Reports 434 New Cases

Summary:
- 434 new cases;
- 6,721 active cases;
- -2 new deaths;
- 6,597 total deaths;
- 226 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 434 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 465 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 6,721 active cases (1.2%) out of 574,870 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (561,393 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 226 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 57 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 119 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,179. The 7-day average in the county is 108. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,257 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (230), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (163), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (134), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1616 | 10
Ashland
1196 | 16
Barron
5508 | 76
Bayfield
1072 | 19
Brown
30575 | 230
Buffalo
1322 | 7
Burnett
1225 | 22
Calumet
5582 | 46
Chippewa
7167 | 93
Clark
3164 | 58
Columbia
5160 | 56
Crawford
1678 | 17
Dane
41852 | 288
Dodge
11554 | 158
Door
2503 | 21
Douglas
3729 | 29
Dunn
4355 | 30
Eau Claire
11217 | 105
Florence
429 | 12
Fond du Lac
12059 | 103
Forest
935 | 23
Grant
4722 | 83
Green
3320 | 16
Green Lake
1531 | 18
Iowa
1947 | 10
Iron
564 | 21
Jackson
2586 | 27
Jefferson
8022 | 105
Juneau
3038 | 20
Kenosha
14917 | 303
Kewaunee
2335 | 24
La Crosse
12388 | 80
Lafayette
1488 | 6
Langlade
1942 | 32
Lincoln
2938 | 58
Manitowoc
7345 | 68
Marathon
13848 | 184
Marinette
3997 | 65
Marquette
1325 | 21
Menominee
792 | 11
Milwaukee
100179 | 1257
Monroe
4369 | 34
Oconto
4313 | 49
Oneida
3487 | 68
Outagamie
19789 | 197
Ozaukee
7825 | 81
Pepin
816 | 7
Pierce
3600 | 35
Polk
4024 | 44
Portage
6535 | 66
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20618 | 335
Richland
1284 | 15
Rock
14688 | 163
Rusk
1272 | 16
Sauk
5445 | 44
Sawyer
1560 | 22
Shawano
4603 | 69
Sheboygan
13211 | 133
St. Croix
6666 | 47
Taylor
1800 | 23
Trempealeau
3440 | 38
Vernon
1869 | 38
Vilas
2186 | 39
Walworth
8995 | 134
Washburn
1345 | 18
Washington
14031 | 139
Waukesha
41802 | 498
Waupaca
4746 | 116
Waushara
2110 | 31
Winnebago
17410 | 186
Wood
6735 | 77