Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: DHS Reports 434 New Cases

434 new cases;

6,721 active cases;

-2 new deaths;

6,597 total deaths;

226 hospitalized patients.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 434 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 465 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 6,721 active cases (1.2%) out of 574,870 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (561,393 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 226 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 57 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

In Milwaukee County alone, 119 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,179. The 7-day average in the county is 108. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,257 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (230), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (163), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (134), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Adams

1616 | 10

Ashland

1196 | 16

Barron

5508 | 76

Bayfield

1072 | 19

Brown

30575 | 230

Buffalo

1322 | 7

Burnett

1225 | 22

Calumet

5582 | 46

Chippewa

7167 | 93

Clark

3164 | 58

Columbia

5160 | 56

Crawford

1678 | 17

Dane

41852 | 288

Dodge

11554 | 158

Door

2503 | 21

Douglas

3729 | 29

Dunn

4355 | 30

Eau Claire

11217 | 105

Florence

429 | 12

Fond du Lac

12059 | 103

Forest

935 | 23

Grant

4722 | 83

Green

3320 | 16

Green Lake

1531 | 18

Iowa

1947 | 10

Iron

564 | 21

Jackson

2586 | 27

Jefferson

8022 | 105

Juneau

3038 | 20

Kenosha

14917 | 303

Kewaunee

2335 | 24

La Crosse

12388 | 80

Lafayette

1488 | 6

Langlade

1942 | 32

Lincoln

2938 | 58

Manitowoc

7345 | 68

Marathon

13848 | 184

Marinette

3997 | 65

Marquette

1325 | 21

Menominee

792 | 11

Milwaukee

100179 | 1257

Monroe

4369 | 34

Oconto

4313 | 49

Oneida

3487 | 68

Outagamie

19789 | 197

Ozaukee

7825 | 81

Pepin

816 | 7

Pierce

3600 | 35

Polk

4024 | 44

Portage

6535 | 66

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20618 | 335

Richland

1284 | 15

Rock

14688 | 163

Rusk

1272 | 16

Sauk

5445 | 44

Sawyer

1560 | 22

Shawano

4603 | 69

Sheboygan

13211 | 133

St. Croix

6666 | 47

Taylor

1800 | 23

Trempealeau

3440 | 38

Vernon

1869 | 38

Vilas

2186 | 39

Walworth

8995 | 134

Washburn

1345 | 18

Washington

14031 | 139

Waukesha

41802 | 498

Waupaca

4746 | 116

Waushara

2110 | 31

Winnebago

17410 | 186

Wood

6735 | 77