Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee County's Caseload On the Rise

by

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.).

Milwaukee County has seen a significant increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, rising from just above 100 new cases a day to more than 200 new cases a day. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 308 new cases in the last day.

The community testing sites in the county saw increased usage following the holiday weekend. In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said testing had been on the rise with over 1,200 tests administered at the UMOS site on the South Side on Wednesday and almost 600 tests at the Custer Stadium site on the North Side.

DHS reported 845 new cases of COVID-19 in the whole state in the last 24 hours. The state has average 633 new cases in the last seven days.

The number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 rose by one today. A total of seven individuals lost their lives in the last week. The weekly death total peaked at 61 in early April and has slowly declined since with smaller peaks in late May and early April of more than 30 deaths in a week.

The state health department reported five new deaths across the whole state in the last day. A total of 18 individuals lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 35
Ashland: 3
Barron: 39
Bayfield: 4
Brown: 3,123
Buffalo: 11
Burnett: 6
Calumet: 133
Chippewa: 127
Clark: 93
Columbia: 110
Crawford: 44
Dane: 2,652
Dodge: 492
Door: 52
Douglas: 48
Dunn: 50
Eau Claire: 314
Florence: 4
Fond du Lac: 354
Forest: 45
Grant: 185
Green: 103
Green Lake: 41
Iowa: 38
Iron: 9
Jackson: 32
Jefferson: 315
Juneau: 47
Kenosha: 1,666
Kewaunee: 69
La Crosse: 556
Lafayette: 76
Langlade: 10
Lincoln: 21
Manitowoc: 132
Marathon: 240
Marinette: 75
Marquette: 44
Menominee: 9
Milwaukee: 13,004
Monroe: 110
Oconto: 73
Oneida: 24
Outagamie: 597
Ozaukee: 281
Pepin: 4
Pierce: 83
Polk: 63
Portage: 211
Price: 4
Racine: 2,294
Richland: 15
Rock: 982
Rusk: 11
Sauk: 137
Sawyer: 15
Shawano: 89
Sheboygan: 265
St. Croix: 243
Taylor: 18
Trempealeau: 168
Vernon: 40
Vilas: 14
Walworth: 723
Washburn: 5
Washington: 461
Waukesha: 1,526
Waupaca: 157
Waushara: 38
Winnebago: 747
Wood: 99
Total: 33,908

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Barron: 1
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 43
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 33
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 1
Fond du Lac: 6
Forest: 3
Grant: 13
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 4
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 44
Kewaunee: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 1
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 397
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 9
Ozaukee: 15
Polk: 2
Racine: 65
Richland: 4
Rock: 24
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 4
St. Croix: 1
Walworth: 18
Washington: 17
Waukesha: 39
Waupaca: 11
Winnebago: 13
Wood: 1
Total: 809

