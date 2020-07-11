Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Steep Increase in Cases in Last Day, Seven News Deaths

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

  • Seven new deaths were reported. To date, there have been 821 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 25 people have died.
  • There are at least 265 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 10.6% of cases result in hospitalization.
  • There are at least 75 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 28.3% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.
  • 926 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 35,679. There are more new cases in the last day than have been reported previously in a single day. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 661.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 926 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day. This is the highest single-day total for new cases since the pandemic began.

The state health department reports there are a total of 6,944 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 79% of all cases (27,909 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 821 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 661 new cases per day. That's the highest seven day average we've seen.

There were seven new deaths in today's report bring the statewide total to 821 deaths.

In the past seven days, a total of 25 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 398. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (46), Brown (44), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, going as high as 285 on June 9. Today, we are back down to 265 hospitalized patients.

75 of the 265 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.2% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 12,019 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,000 tests in the last two weeks and seem to have caught up from the lull over the holiday weekend.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 19,362 tests daily spread across 82 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is up today to 7.7%. Yesterday's percent positive was 6.7%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 37
Ashland: 7
Barron: 43
Bayfield: 6
Brown: 3,197
Buffalo: 13
Burnett: 5
Calumet: 151
Chippewa: 132
Clark: 99
Columbia: 116
Crawford: 45
Dane: 2,884
Dodge: 511
Door: 53
Douglas: 56
Dunn: 54
Eau Claire: 332
Florence: 4
Fond du Lac: 374
Forest: 48
Grant: 198
Green: 106
Green Lake: 42
Iowa: 45
Iron: 10
Jackson: 34
Jefferson: 352
Juneau: 50
Kenosha: 1,717
Kewaunee: 75
La Crosse: 582
Lafayette: 78
Langlade: 10
Lincoln: 21
Manitowoc: 147
Marathon: 268
Marinette: 89
Marquette: 49
Menominee: 9
Milwaukee: 13,661
Monroe: 130
Oconto: 78
Oneida: 28
Outagamie: 533
Ozaukee: 303
Pepin: 14
Pierce: 99
Polk: 68
Portage: 234
Price: 8
Racine: 2,326
Richland: 16
Rock: 1,023
Rusk: 11
Sauk: 147
Sawyer: 15
Shawano: 94
Sheboygan: 283
St. Croix: 263
Taylor: 17
Trempealeau: 178
Vernon: 40
Vilas: 16
Walworth: 752
Washburn: 6
Washington: 482
Waukesha: 1,630
Waupaca: 169
Waushara: 43
Winnebago: 760
Wood: 103
Total: 35,679

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Barron: 1
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 44
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 33
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 1
Fond du Lac: 6
Forest: 3
Grant: 13
Green: 1
Iron: 2
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 4
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 46
Kewaunee: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 1
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 398
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 9
Ozaukee: 16
Polk: 2
Racine: 65
Richland: 4
Rock: 24
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 4
St. Croix: 2
Walworth: 18
Washington: 19
Waukesha: 40
Waupaca: 13
Winnebago: 13
Wood: 1
Total: 821

