Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports An Additional 769 Cases

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality.

Summary:

One death was reported in error yesterday in Iron County. Since no other deaths occurred, a data correction has decreased the death count by one to 820. In the past seven days, a total of 24 people have died.

There are at least 264 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 10.5% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 74 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 28% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

769 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 36,448. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 696.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 769 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day.

The state health department reports there are a total of 7,305 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 78% of all cases (28,318 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 820 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 696 new cases per day. That's the highest seven day average we've seen. Dane County has again seen three straight days with over 100 new cases. Milwaukee County has added at least 250 new cases in four straight days. The rest of the state is averaging about 350 new cases per day.

One death was reported in error yesterday in Iron County. Since no other deaths occurred, a data correction has decreased the death count by one to 820.

In the past seven days, a total of 24 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 398. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (46), Brown (44), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, going as high as 285 on June 9. Today, we are back down to 264 hospitalized patients.

74 of the 264 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.2% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 7,617 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,000 tests in the last two weeks. It isn't uncommon for a lower number of tests to be processed on Saturday or Sunday, which typically shows up in Sunday or Monday's data.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,362 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is up today to 10.1%. Yesterday's percent positive was 7.7%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 41 Ashland: 8 Barron: 46 Bayfield: 6 Brown: 3,228 Buffalo: 14 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 154 Chippewa: 139 Clark: 101 Columbia: 120 Crawford: 45 Dane: 2,995 Dodge: 515 Door: 54 Douglas: 60 Dunn: 57 Eau Claire: 338 Florence: 4 Fond du Lac: 396 Forest: 48 Grant: 204 Green: 110 Green Lake: 43 Iowa: 45 Iron: 16 Jackson: 35 Jefferson: 360 Juneau: 51 Kenosha: 1,734 Kewaunee: 77 La Crosse: 586 Lafayette: 81 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 22 Manitowoc: 152 Marathon: 278 Marinette: 95 Marquette: 49 Menominee: 9 Milwaukee: 13,928 Monroe: 134 Oconto: 85 Oneida: 28 Outagamie: 654 Ozaukee: 315 Pepin: 15 Pierce: 100 Polk: 69 Portage: 250 Price: 8 Racine: 2,339 Richland: 17 Rock: 1,041 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 164 Sawyer: 15 Shawano: 95 Sheboygan: 287 St. Croix: 280 Taylor: 17 Trempealeau: 180 Vernon: 40 Vilas: 17 Walworth: 754 Washburn: 6 Washington: 490 Waukesha: 1,680 Waupaca: 175 Waushara: 44 Winnebago: 771 Wood: 107 Total: 36,448 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 44 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 46 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 398 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 13 Wood: 1 Total: 820

