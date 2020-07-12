Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports An Additional 769 Cases

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

  • One death was reported in error yesterday in Iron County. Since no other deaths occurred, a data correction has decreased the death count by one to 820. In the past seven days, a total of 24 people have died.
  • There are at least 264 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 10.5% of cases result in hospitalization.
  • There are at least 74 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 28% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.
  • 769 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 36,448. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 696.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 769 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day.

The state health department reports there are a total of 7,305 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 78% of all cases (28,318 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 820 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 696 new cases per day. That's the highest seven day average we've seen. Dane County has again seen three straight days with over 100 new cases. Milwaukee County has added at least 250 new cases in four straight days. The rest of the state is averaging about 350 new cases per day.

One death was reported in error yesterday in Iron County. Since no other deaths occurred, a data correction has decreased the death count by one to 820.

In the past seven days, a total of 24 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 398. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (46), Brown (44), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, going as high as 285 on June 9. Today, we are back down to 264 hospitalized patients.

74 of the 264 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.2% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 7,617 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,000 tests in the last two weeks. It isn't uncommon for a lower number of tests to be processed on Saturday or Sunday, which typically shows up in Sunday or Monday's data.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,362 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is up today to 10.1%. Yesterday's percent positive was 7.7%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 41
Ashland: 8
Barron: 46
Bayfield: 6
Brown: 3,228
Buffalo: 14
Burnett: 5
Calumet: 154
Chippewa: 139
Clark: 101
Columbia: 120
Crawford: 45
Dane: 2,995
Dodge: 515
Door: 54
Douglas: 60
Dunn: 57
Eau Claire: 338
Florence: 4
Fond du Lac: 396
Forest: 48
Grant: 204
Green: 110
Green Lake: 43
Iowa: 45
Iron: 16
Jackson: 35
Jefferson: 360
Juneau: 51
Kenosha: 1,734
Kewaunee: 77
La Crosse: 586
Lafayette: 81
Langlade: 11
Lincoln: 22
Manitowoc: 152
Marathon: 278
Marinette: 95
Marquette: 49
Menominee: 9
Milwaukee: 13,928
Monroe: 134
Oconto: 85
Oneida: 28
Outagamie: 654
Ozaukee: 315
Pepin: 15
Pierce: 100
Polk: 69
Portage: 250
Price: 8
Racine: 2,339
Richland: 17
Rock: 1,041
Rusk: 11
Sauk: 164
Sawyer: 15
Shawano: 95
Sheboygan: 287
St. Croix: 280
Taylor: 17
Trempealeau: 180
Vernon: 40
Vilas: 17
Walworth: 754
Washburn: 6
Washington: 490
Waukesha: 1,680
Waupaca: 175
Waushara: 44
Winnebago: 771
Wood: 107
Total: 36,448

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Barron: 1
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 44
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 33
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 1
Fond du Lac: 6
Forest: 3
Grant: 13
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 4
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 46
Kewaunee: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 1
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 398
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 9
Ozaukee: 16
Polk: 2
Racine: 65
Richland: 4
Rock: 24
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 4
St. Croix: 2
Walworth: 18
Washington: 19
Waukesha: 40
Waupaca: 13
Winnebago: 13
Wood: 1
Total: 820

