Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 964 New Cases, 6 Deaths

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.).

Six new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 826. In the past seven days, a total of 21 people have died.

There are at least 293 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from yesterday's total of 284. 10.3% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 83 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 28.3% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

964 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 37,906. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 764.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 964 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day.

The state health department reports there are a total of 7,800 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (29,275 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 826 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 764 new cases per day. That's the highest seven day average we've seen.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 402. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (47), Brown (44), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for the last few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, reaching a high point today of 293.

83 of the 293 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.1% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 14,680 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,200 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,362 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is up today to 6.6%. Yesterday's percent positive was 7.5%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 43 Ashland: 8 Barron: 51 Bayfield: 9 Brown: 3,305 Buffalo: 16 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 161 Chippewa: 141 Clark: 118 Columbia: 125 Crawford: 45 Dane: 3,148 Dodge: 528 Door: 58 Douglas: 63 Dunn: 57 Eau Claire: 346 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 403 Forest: 48 Grant: 218 Green: 110 Green Lake: 43 Iowa: 47 Iron: 17 Jackson: 36 Jefferson: 369 Juneau: 54 Kenosha: 1,796 Kewaunee: 83 La Crosse: 611 Lafayette: 83 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 22 Manitowoc: 162 Marathon: 304 Marinette: 121 Marquette: 53 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 14,399 Monroe: 139 Oconto: 98 Oneida: 32 Outagamie: 695 Ozaukee: 330 Pepin: 16 Pierce: 110 Polk: 75 Portage: 258 Price: 8 Racine: 2,391 Richland: 17 Rock: 1,071 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 190 Sawyer: 15 Shawano: 101 Sheboygan: 312 St. Croix: 294 Taylor: 23 Trempealeau: 187 Vernon: 42 Vilas: 17 Walworth: 800 Washburn: 6 Washington: 500 Waukesha: 1,804 Waupaca: 188 Waushara: 47 Winnebago: 788 Wood: 109 Total: 37,906 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 44 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 402 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 826

