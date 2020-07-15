Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Averaging Almost 800 New Cases Per Day in the Last Week

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

One new death was reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the statewide total to 827. In the past seven days, a total of 20 people have died.

There are at least 295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from yesterday's total of 293. 10.1% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 88 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 29.8% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

821 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 38,727. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 796.

The case rate (burden) is designated as "High" in 59 of the state's 72 counties. A "High" case rate means the county has had more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 821 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day.

The state health department reports there are a total of 7,972 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (29,923 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 827 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 796 new cases per day. That's the highest seven day average we've seen and up by almost 100 new cases per day in just two days.

One new death was reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the statewide total to 827. In the past seven days, a total of 20 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 403. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (47), Brown (44), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

(click here to zoom in)

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for the last few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, reaching a high point today of 295.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

88 of the 295 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.1% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 13,925 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,300 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,362 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

The percent of positive cases is down today to 5.9%. Yesterday's percent positive was 6.6%.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 45 Ashland: 8 Barron: 54 Bayfield: 11 Brown: 3,348 Buffalo: 21 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 165 Chippewa: 145 Clark: 121 Columbia: 129 Crawford: 46 Dane: 3,242 Dodge: 537 Door: 65 Douglas: 64 Dunn: 59 Eau Claire: 351 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 405 Forest: 49 Grant: 223 Green: 110 Green Lake: 43 Iowa: 47 Iron: 21 Jackson: 37 Jefferson: 384 Juneau: 59 Kenosha: 1,831 Kewaunee: 86 La Crosse: 618 Lafayette: 84 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 24 Manitowoc: 167 Marathon: 312 Marinette: 126 Marquette: 55 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 14,679 Monroe: 145 Oconto: 101 Oneida: 38 Outagamie: 719 Ozaukee: 340 Pepin: 18 Pierce: 113 Polk: 74 Portage: 260 Price: 9 Racine: 2,418 Richland: 17 Rock: 1,081 Rusk: 12 Sauk: 191 Sawyer: 15 Shawano: 104 Sheboygan: 326 St. Croix: 297 Taylor: 25 Trempealeau: 194 Vernon: 42 Vilas: 17 Walworth: 815 Washburn: 6 Washington: 510 Waukesha: 1,878 Waupaca: 196 Waushara: 48 Winnebago: 804 Wood: 112 Total: 38,727 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 44 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 403 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 827

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). You can read all daily updates here.