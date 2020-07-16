Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Number of Hospitalized Patients on the Rise

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Four new deaths were reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the statewide total to 831. In the past seven days, a total of 22 people have died.

Hospitalizations are on the rise statewide with 310 individuals currently hospitalized. This is up from 264 on Sunday. 10% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 88 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 28.4% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

900 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 39,627. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 817.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 900 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day.

The state health department reports there are a total of 8,236 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (20,555 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 831 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just data for new cases in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 817 new cases per day for the entire state. That's the highest seven day average we've seen.

Milwaukee County is averaging 293 new cases per day, also an all-time high and up from an average of just 100 new cases daily a month ago.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 831. In the past seven days, a total of 22 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 403. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (66), Kenosha (47), Brown (44), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out just data for deaths in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county has dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for the last few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, reaching a high point today of 310.

88 of the 310 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days as the number of hospitalizations has increased. In total, 2.1% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 14,271 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,400 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,362 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

The percent of positive cases is up today to 6.3%. Yesterday's percent positive was 5.9%.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 46 Ashland: 8 Barron: 59 Bayfield: 11 Brown: 3,393 Buffalo: 21 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 169 Chippewa: 151 Clark: 128 Columbia: 131 Crawford: 46 Dane: 3,301 Dodge: 541 Door: 66 Douglas: 66 Dunn: 59 Eau Claire: 365 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 410 Forest: 49 Grant: 231 Green: 113 Green Lake: 44 Iowa: 47 Iron: 24 Jackson: 36 Jefferson: 393 Juneau: 66 Kenosha: 1,862 Kewaunee: 86 La Crosse: 628 Lafayette: 84 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 25 Manitowoc: 177 Marathon: 326 Marinette: 133 Marquette: 55 Menominee: 9 Milwaukee: 15,057 Monroe: 148 Oconto: 104 Oneida: 39 Outagamie: 728 Ozaukee: 345 Pepin: 19 Pierce: 119 Polk: 75 Portage: 263 Price: 9 Racine: 2,463 Richland: 17 Rock: 1,103 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 194 Sawyer: 15 Shawano: 106 Sheboygan: 340 St. Croix: 210 Taylor: 26 Trempealeau: 213 Vernon: 42 Vilas: 17 Walworth: 826 Washburn: 6 Washington: 519 Waukesha: 1,950 Waupaca: 202 Waushara: 49 Winnebago: 810 Wood: 120 Total: 39,627 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 44 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 2 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 403 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 10 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 66 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 831

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). You can read all daily updates here.