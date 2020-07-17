Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Among 20-29 Year Olds Continues to Grow

(click here to zoom in)

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 833. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died.

Hospitalizations are on the rise statewide with 333 individuals currently hospitalized. This is up from 264 on Sunday. 10% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 97 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 29.1% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

880 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 40,507. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 822.

Summary:

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 833. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died.

Hospitalizations are on the rise statewide with 333 individuals currently hospitalized. This is up from 264 on Sunday. 10% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 97 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 29.1% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

880 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 40,507. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 822.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 880 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 246 of the new cases (28%) were among 20-29 year olds, which continues to be the age group with the highest number of new infections.

At the top of this article, we have a new visualization to show new cases over time by age group. All peaks in the green zone (200-250 cases per day) are among 20-29 year olds and have come since late June.

The state health department reports there are a total of 8,411 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (31,258 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 833 cases, the patient is deceased.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 822 new cases per day for the entire state. That's the highest seven day average we've seen.

Below, we've pulled out just data for new cases in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged almost 300 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 833. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 404. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (66), Kenosha (47), Brown (45), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out just data for deaths in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county has dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks.

(click here to zoom in)

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for the last few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, reaching a high point today of 333.

97 of the 333 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but appears to be on the rise as the number of hospitalizations has increased. In total, 2% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 13,407 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,600 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

The percent of positive cases is up today to 6.7%. Yesterday's percent positive was 6.3%.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 49 Ashland: 10 Barron: 66 Bayfield: 12 Brown: 3,407 Buffalo: 19 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 176 Chippewa: 151 Clark: 130 Columbia: 141 Crawford: 46 Dane: 3,365 Dodge: 557 Door: 70 Douglas: 66 Dunn: 60 Eau Claire: 371 Florence: 6 Fond du Lac: 418 Forest: 49 Grant: 236 Green: 114 Green Lake: 44 Iowa: 47 Iron: 24 Jackson: 36 Jefferson: 405 Juneau: 69 Kenosha: 1,893 Kewaunee: 86 La Crosse: 646 Lafayette: 85 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 31 Manitowoc: 180 Marathon: 343 Marinette: 139 Marquette: 56 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 15,363 Monroe: 156 Oconto: 108 Oneida: 40 Outagamie: 750 Ozaukee: 360 Pepin: 19 Pierce: 123 Polk: 75 Portage: 266 Price: 9 Racine: 2,519 Richland: 18 Rock: 1,124 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 201 Sawyer: 17 Shawano: 107 Sheboygan: 368 St. Croix: 316 Taylor: 29 Trempealeau: 219 Vernon: 43 Vilas: 18 Walworth: 858 Washburn: 6 Washington: 535 Waukesha: 2,022 Waupaca: 205 Waushara: 50 Winnebago: 817 Wood: 124 Total: 40,507 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 45 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 2 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 404 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 10 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 66 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 833

