Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: When Will the State's New Daily Cases Peak?

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Ten new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 843. In the past seven days, a total of 22 people have died.

There are at least 315 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional 159 people hospitalized and awaiting test results. 9.8% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 89 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 28.3% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

978 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 41,485. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 829.

Milwaukee County's seven-day average for new cases fell for the first time in over three weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 978 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department reports there are a total of 8,633 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (32,004 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 843 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 829 new cases per day for the entire state. That's the highest seven-day average we've seen.

Below, we've pulled out just data for new cases in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged almost 300 new cases per day. Milwaukee County's seven-day average for new cases fell for the first time in over three weeks (June 25, 2020).

(click here to zoom in)

Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 843. Seven of those deaths occurred in Milwaukee Counyty. In the past seven days, a total of 22 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 411. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (66), Kenosha (47), Brown (46), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out just data for deaths in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county has dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks. However, the seven new deaths in the county in the last day bring that average to almost two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for the last few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, reaching a high point yesterday of 333. Today there are 315 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

89 of the 315 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but appears to be on the rise as the number of hospitalizations has increased. In total, 2% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 12,424 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 11,000 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

The percent of positive cases is up today to 7.9%. Yesterday's percent positive was 6.7%.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 51 Ashland: 10 Barron: 69 Bayfield: 13 Brown: 3,462 Buffalo: 20 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 184 Chippewa: 151 Clark: 132 Columbia: 150 Crawford: 47 Dane: 3,436 Dodge: 557 Door: 73 Douglas: 74 Dunn: 63 Eau Claire: 388 Florence: 6 Fond du Lac: 427 Forest: 50 Grant: 243 Green: 114 Green Lake: 46 Iowa: 50 Iron: 25 Jackson: 36 Jefferson: 415 Juneau: 73 Kenosha: 1,933 Kewaunee: 88 La Crosse: 660 Lafayette: 86 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 33 Manitowoc: 189 Marathon: 363 Marinette: 149 Marquette: 56 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 15,632 Monroe: 159 Oconto: 116 Oneida: 47 Outagamie: 780 Ozaukee: 364 Pepin: 22 Pierce: 125 Polk: 79 Portage: 279 Price: 11 Racine: 2,564 Richland: 18 Rock: 1,143 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 205 Sawyer: 19 Shawano: 108 Sheboygan: 374 St. Croix: 325 Taylor: 30 Trempealeau: 227 Vernon: 45 Vilas: 20 Walworth: 897 Washburn: 7 Washington: 552 Waukesha: 2,152 Waupaca: 212 Waushara: 51 Winnebago: 833 Wood: 128 Total: 41,485 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 46 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 2 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 2 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 411 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 10 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 66 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 843

