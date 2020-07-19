Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Averaged 650 New Cases Per Day in July

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The state has averaged 650 new cases per day so far this month. Prior to July, we only had one day with more than 650 cases: May 29.

One new death was reported bringing the statewide total to 844. In the past seven days, a total of 24 people have died.

There are at least 339 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional 139 people hospitalized and awaiting test results. 9.7% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 99 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 29.2% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

830 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 42,315. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 838.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 830 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state has averaged 650 new cases per day so far this month. Prior to July, we only had one day with more than 650 cases, which was May 29. In July, we've tallied 11 days with more than 650 cases.

The state health department reports there are a total of 8,838 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (32,628 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 844 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 838 new cases per day for the entire state. That's the highest seven-day average we've seen.

Below, we've pulled out just data for new cases in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged almost 300 new cases per day.

One new death was reported. It was the first in Trempealeau County, which is in western Wisconsin. That brings the statewide total to 844. In the past seven days, a total of 24 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 411. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (66), Kenosha (47), Brown (46), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

Below, we've pulled out just data for deaths in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county has dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks. However, the seven new deaths in the county yesterday brings that average to almost two per day.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 is now at least 339. It was as low as 240 a month ago, but has been on the rise since the beginning of July. About 9.7% of cases result in hospitalization. This number has fallen as the average age of infected individuals has fallen in the last month.

99 of the 339 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. In total, 2% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 8,089 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 11,200 tests in the last two weeks. The number of tests returned tend to be lower on Sunday and Monday since some labs are less active on the weekends.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of the decrease in test results, the percent of positive cases shot up to 10.3% today. Yesterday's percent of positive cases was 7.9%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 51 Ashland: 10 Barron: 70 Bayfield: 13 Brown: 3,507 Buffalo: 22 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 186 Chippewa: 154 Clark: 139 Columbia: 154 Crawford: 48 Dane: 3,494 Dodge: 564 Door: 73 Douglas: 75 Dunn: 65 Eau Claire: 397 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 433 Forest: 50 Grant: 248 Green: 116 Green Lake: 47 Iowa: 50 Iron: 26 Jackson: 36 Jefferson: 418 Juneau: 74 Kenosha: 1,986 Kewaunee: 91 La Crosse: 667 Lafayette: 86 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 35 Manitowoc: 199 Marathon: 375 Marinette: 159 Marquette: 57 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 15,985 Monroe: 161 Oconto: 120 Oneida: 51 Outagamie: 792 Ozaukee: 383 Pepin: 22 Pierce: 128 Polk: 79 Portage: 287 Price: 12 Racine: 2,589 Richland: 18 Rock: 1,171 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 218 Sawyer: 19 Shawano: 110 Sheboygan: 386 St. Croix: 329 Taylor: 32 Trempealeau: 227 Vernon: 45 Vilas: 21 Walworth: 902 Washburn: 7 Washington: 570 Waukesha: 2,185 Waupaca: 215 Waushara: 52 Winnebago: 847 Wood: 133 Total: 42,315 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 46 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 2 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 2 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 411 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 10 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 66 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 844

