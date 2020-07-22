Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 712 New Cases, Six Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Seven deaths were reported, however there was one death incorrectly reported yesterday so that brings the statewide total to 865. In the past seven days, a total of 38 people have died.

712 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 44,847. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 874.

An emerging hotspot could be Waukesha County, which reported 228 new cases yesterday and 91 cases today.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 712 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since yesterday.

The state health department reports there are a total of 9,285 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (34,682 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 865 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 874 new cases per day for the entire state. It's the first time in two weeks that the seven day average went down.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged over 300 new cases per day. However, today's reported cases were down to 207.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 417. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (69), Kenosha (47), Brown (47), Waukesha (42) and Dane (33).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out just data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county had dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks. However, an increase in the last five days has brought the average to two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for today.

Labs processed a total of 14,780 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 11,800 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

The percent positive rate for the day dropped to 4.8%. This is down from yesterday's rate of 7.7%, which was up because of a record number of positive cases.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 54 Ashland: 11 Barron: 82 Bayfield: 14 Brown: 3,629 Buffalo: 28 Burnett: 6 Calumet: 192 Chippewa: 172 Clark: 147 Columbia: 171 Crawford: 49 Dane: 3,633 Dodge: 584 Door: 75 Douglas: 77 Dunn: 74 Eau Claire: 409 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 458 Forest: 51 Grant: 256 Green: 118 Green Lake: 49 Iowa: 54 Iron: 37 Jackson: 37 Jefferson: 449 Juneau: 80 Kenosha: 2,102 Kewaunee: 93 La Crosse: 685 Lafayette: 87 Langlade: 13 Lincoln: 46 Manitowoc: 212 Marathon: 410 Marinette: 196 Marquette: 60 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 16,777 Monroe: 163 Oconto: 129 Oneida: 53 Outagamie: 858 Ozaukee: 422 Pepin: 29 Pierce: 136 Polk: 88 Portage: 303 Price: 16 Racine: 2,739 Richland: 19 Rock: 1,228 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 247 Sawyer: 19 Shawano: 118 Sheboygan: 419 St. Croix: 346 Taylor: 34 Trempealeau: 242 Vernon: 46 Vilas: 20 Walworth: 983 Washburn: 8 Washington: 608 Waukesha: 2,540 Waupaca: 248 Waushara: 57 Winnebago: 884 Wood: 140 Total: 44,847 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 47 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 2 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 3 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 417 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 11 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 69 Richland: 4 Rock: 25 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 19 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 42 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 15 Wood: 1 Total: 865

