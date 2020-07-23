Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee County Records More Than 400 New Cases in a Day for the Second Time

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

13 new deaths were reported today brings the statewide total to 878. In the past seven days, a total of 47 people have died or an average of just under seven per day.

1,052 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 45,899. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 896.

An emerging hotspot could be Waukesha County, which was averaging about 40 new cases per day two weeks ago and now is averaging just under 100 new cases per day.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,052 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours. Milwaukee County accounted for about 40% of all cases with 420 new since yesterday.

It's important to note that the positive impact of the mask mandate, which has been in place for one week, may not show itself in the data for another week.

Darren Rausch, the Public Health Officer with the Greenfield Health Department, explained in a press briefing on Thursday afternoon that it will be challenging to see what impact the mask mandate has on future infections because of all of the variables involved. And even if there is a positive impact, it probably won't be noticeable until next week. Currently, municipalities within Milwaukee County with a mask mandate are: Milwaukee, Glendale, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay.

The state health department reports there are a total of 9,504 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (35,502 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 878 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 896 new cases per day for the entire state.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged over 300 new cases per day. That's up to 420 today but the average hasn't changed much since yesterday was down to 207.

(click here to zoom in)

13 new deaths were reported today brings the statewide total to 878. In the past seven days, a total of 47 people have died or an average of just under seven per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 422. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (69), Kenosha (49), Brown (49), Waukesha (42) and Dane (33).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out just data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county had dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks. However, there have been 19 deaths in the last week bringing the average to just under three deaths per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for today.

Labs processed a total of 15,264 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,000 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 54 Ashland: 13 Barron: 87 Bayfield: 15 Brown: 3,667 Buffalo: 33 Burnett: 7 Calumet: 201 Chippewa: 177 Clark: 152 Columbia: 173 Crawford: 49 Dane: 3,669 Dodge: 592 Door: 78 Douglas: 82 Dunn: 79 Eau Claire: 421 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 463 Forest: 53 Grant: 261 Green: 119 Green Lake: 49 Iowa: 54 Iron: 40 Jackson: 38 Jefferson: 461 Juneau: 84 Kenosha: 2,144 Kewaunee: 96 La Crosse: 697 Lafayette: 94 Langlade: 14 Lincoln: 49 Manitowoc: 219 Marathon: 432 Marinette: 202 Marquette: 61 Menominee: 14 Milwaukee: 17,197 Monroe: 162 Oconto: 135 Oneida: 59 Outagamie: 883 Ozaukee: 440 Pepin: 32 Pierce: 140 Polk: 91 Portage: 310 Price: 18 Racine: 2,794 Richland: 19 Rock: 1,244 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 253 Sawyer: 19 Shawano: 119 Sheboygan: 433 St. Croix: 356 Taylor: 37 Trempealeau: 245 Vernon: 46 Vilas: 21 Walworth: 993 Washburn: 90 Washington: 631 Waukesha: 2,632 Waupaca: 259 Waushara: 58 Winnebago: 901 Wood: 152 Total: 45,899 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 49 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 2 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 49 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 3 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 422 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 11 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 69 Richland: 4 Rock: 25 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 20 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 42 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 16 Wood: 1 Total: 878

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). You can read all daily updates here.