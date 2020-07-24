Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports More Than a Thousand New Cases in Three of the Last Four Days

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

No new deaths were reported, so the statewide death toll remains at 878. In the past seven days, a total of 45 people have died or an average of just under seven per day.

In total, at least 46% of deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities or other group home settings. 41% (357) were in long term car facilities and 5% (41) were in other group home settings. 238 (or 27%) of deaths occurred outside of group home settings. An additional 242 deaths have an unknown origin because either the data is being collected or it occurred before April 8.

1,018 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 46,917. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 916.

An emerging hotspot could be Waukesha County, which was averaging about 40 new cases per day two weeks ago and now is averaging over 100 new cases per day. Another hotspot is suburban Milwaukee County.

For the third time in four days, the state of Wisconsin today tallied more than 1,000 new positive tests for COVID-19. A total of 1,018 new positive tests brings the average up to 916 new tests in the last week.

The state health department reports there are a total of 9,688 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (36,333 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 878 cases, the patient is deceased.

The state processed more tests in the last day than on any previous day: 17,456 tests. Though the number of cases has increased as testing has become more widespread, the increase in cases is not just due to the increased testing since the percent positive rate has also increased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state. We're seeing upticks in new cases in Waukesha County and Milwaukee County.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged over 300 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 422. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (69), Kenosha (49), Brown (49), Waukesha (42) and Dane (33).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out just data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 18 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost three per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last few days.

Labs processed a total of 17,456 tests in the last day. This is the highest number of tests processed in a single day. The state has averaged about 12,300 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 56 Ashland: 14 Barron: 96 Bayfield: 16 Brown: 3,688 Buffalo: 34 Burnett: 9 Calumet: 204 Chippewa: 183 Clark: 154 Columbia: 181 Crawford: 50 Dane: 3,732 Dodge: 599 Door: 80 Douglas: 87 Dunn: 84 Eau Claire: 423 Florence: 6 Fond du Lac: 473 Forest: 55 Grant: 266 Green: 119 Green Lake: 49 Iowa: 56 Iron: 42 Jackson: 38 Jefferson: 482 Juneau: 86 Kenosha: 2,203 Kewaunee: 98 La Crosse: 715 Lafayette: 94 Langlade: 20 Lincoln: 50 Manitowoc: 224 Marathon: 442 Marinette: 208 Marquette: 64 Menominee: 16 Milwaukee: 17,537 Monroe: 168 Oconto: 134 Oneida: 60 Outagamie: 903 Ozaukee: 449 Pepin: 36 Pierce: 140 Polk: 94 Portage: 316 Price: 18 Racine: 2,839 Richland: 21 Rock: 1,255 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 262 Sawyer: 21 Shawano: 124 Sheboygan: 446 St. Croix: 375 Taylor: 38 Trempealeau: 255 Vernon: 46 Vilas: 22 Walworth: 1,006 Washburn: 9 Washington: 662 Waukesha: 2,774 Waupaca: 270 Waushara: 59 Winnebago: 913 Wood: 156 Total: 46,917 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 49 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 2 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 49 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 3 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 422 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 11 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 69 Richland: 4 Rock: 25 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 20 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 42 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 16 Wood: 1 Total: 878

