Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 953 New Cases, 13 Deaths

13 new deaths reported today brings the statewide death toll to 891. In the past seven days, a total of 48 people have died or an average of just under seven per day.

953 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 47,870. The seven-day average for new cases is 912.

An emerging hotspot could be Waukesha County, which was averaging about 40 new cases per day two weeks ago and now is averaging over 100 new cases per day. Another hotspot is suburban Milwaukee County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases to 9,671. In total, there have been 47,870 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of all cases (37,287 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 891 cases, the patient is deceased.

The state continues to process a high number of tests daily and some counties are developing a backlog in processing negative test results. A total of 14,201 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The backlog effects this daily testing number. The labs focus on the positive results first, which can mean a lot of negative tests get pushed through some days.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state. We're seeing upticks in new cases in Waukesha County and Milwaukee County.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged over 300 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 427. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (72), Kenosha (50), Brown (50), Waukesha (43) and Dane (33).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 16 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of just over two per day. Three weeks ago, the county had hit a low point with just two deaths in a nine day period.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last few days.

Labs processed a total of 14,201 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,400 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 60 Ashland: 14 Barron: 99 Bayfield: 16 Brown: 3,735 Buffalo: 36 Burnett: 9 Calumet: 214 Chippewa: 188 Clark: 156 Columbia: 187 Crawford: 51 Dane: 3,781 Dodge: 609 Door: 82 Douglas: 89 Dunn: 85 Eau Claire: 433 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 480 Forest: 57 Grant: 282 Green: 119 Green Lake: 49 Iowa: 56 Iron: 47 Jackson: 37 Jefferson: 504 Juneau: 98 Kenosha: 2,229 Kewaunee: 99 La Crosse: 725 Lafayette: 98 Langlade: 26 Lincoln: 52 Manitowoc: 228 Marathon: 466 Marinette: 226 Marquette: 66 Menominee: 17 Milwaukee: 17,861 Monroe: 174 Oconto: 137 Oneida: 62 Outagamie: 922 Ozaukee: 459 Pepin: 38 Pierce: 146 Polk: 95 Portage: 318 Price: 19 Racine: 2,881 Richland: 21 Rock: 1,279 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 273 Sawyer: 21 Shawano: 127 Sheboygan: 464 St. Croix: 386 Taylor: 39 Trempealeau: 256 Vernon: 47 Vilas: 22 Walworth: 1,024 Washburn: 9 Washington: 675 Waukesha: 2,863 Waupaca: 275 Waushara: 62 Winnebago: 931 Wood: 161 Total: 47,870 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 50 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 50 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 4 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 427 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 12 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 72 Richland: 4 Rock: 25 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 21 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 43 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 16 Wood: 1 Total: 891

