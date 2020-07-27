Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 590 New Cases, One Death

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

One new death was reported today bringing the statewide death toll to 893. In the past seven days, a total of 47 people have died or an average of more than six per day.

590 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 49,417. Today's number of new cases is down significantly from the average number of new cases we've had in the last week. The seven-day average is currently 914.

An emerging hotspot appears to be Waukesha County, which was averaging about 40 new cases per day three weeks ago and now is averaging over 100 new cases per day. Another hotspot is suburban Milwaukee County.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 590 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases to 9,873. In total, there have been 49,417 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

Today's number of new cases is down significantly from the average number of new cases we've had in the last week. Because of lags in test processing over weekends, sometimes the daily totals on Sunday and Monday are lower than average. Time will tell if we are on a downward trend or it's just a weekend data point.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of all cases (38,633 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 893 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state. We're seeing upticks in new cases in Waukesha County.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The county is back under an average of 300 new cases per day over the last week. With the mask mandate ordinance in place for almost two weeks, we're hoping to see this number continue to tick down.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 427. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (72), Kenosha (50), Brown (50), Waukesha (43) and Dane (34).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 16 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of just over two per day. Three weeks ago, the county had hit a low point with just two deaths in a nine day period.

Labs processed a total of only 6,947 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,600 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 62 Ashland: 15 Barron: 125 Bayfield: 19 Brown: 3,768 Buffalo: 36 Burnett: 11 Calumet: 218 Chippewa: 194 Clark: 158 Columbia: 196 Crawford: 52 Dane: 3,870 Dodge: 622 Door: 82 Douglas: 92 Dunn: 91 Eau Claire: 436 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 499 Forest: 57 Grant: 291 Green: 120 Green Lake: 49 Iowa: 57 Iron: 62 Jackson: 40 Jefferson: 516 Juneau: 109 Kenosha: 2,292 Kewaunee: 100 La Crosse: 754 Lafayette: 99 Langlade: 31 Lincoln: 55 Manitowoc: 255 Marathon: 499 Marinette: 232 Marquette: 67 Menominee: 17 Milwaukee: 18,302 Monroe: 181 Oconto: 143 Oneida: 69 Outagamie: 975 Ozaukee: 468 Pepin: 39 Pierce: 148 Polk: 98 Portage: 322 Price: 19 Racine: 2,951 Richland: 21 Rock: 1,299 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 293 Sawyer: 25 Shawano: 132 Sheboygan: 483 St. Croix: 398 Taylor: 41 Trempealeau: 262 Vernon: 48 Vilas: 22 Walworth: 1,067 Washburn: 12 Washington: 703 Waukesha: 3,092 Waupaca: 330 Waushara: 77 Winnebago: 960 Wood: 171 Total: 49,417 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 50 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 34 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 50 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 4 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 427 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 12 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 72 Richland: 4 Rock: 25 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 21 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 43 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 16 Wood: 1 Total: 893

