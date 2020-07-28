Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Had Over 50,000 Cases

by

Summary:

  • 14 new deaths were reported today. However, one death was previously reported incorrectly so there are just 13 new deaths. That brings the statewide total to 906 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 47 people have died or an average of more than six per day.
  • 762 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 50,179. Today's number of new cases is down significantly from the average number of new cases we've had in the last week. The seven-day average is currently 914.
  • A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon that although the citywide mask mandate is still very new, discussions with local business owners about violations have been very productive. Commissioner Kowalik is aware of just one case that could escalate to a fine if the business owner chooses not to comply with enforcing the ordinance.

The health department is currently distributing free masks from these locations:

  • Keenan Health Clinic (3200 N. 36th St.)
  • Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.)
  • Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.)

Commissioner Kowalik said Milwaukee Health Department logoed masks are in production and will be available soon.

Citgo, in a partnership with VISIT Milwaukee and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, is also making free masks available at 42 area Citgo stations. 50,000 masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

State COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases to 9,742. In total, there have been 50,179 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of all cases (39,513 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 906 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The county is back under an average of 300 new cases per day over the last week. With the mask mandate ordinance in place for almost two weeks, we're hoping to see this number continue to tick down.

Fourteen new deaths were reported today. However, one death was previously reported incorrectly so there are just 13 new deaths. That brings the statewide total to 906. In the past seven days, a total of 47 people have died or an average of more than six per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 428. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (73), Kenosha (51), Brown (50), Waukesha (48) and Dane (35).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 12 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of under two per day.

Labs processed a total of 14,424 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,600 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week and a downward turn is starting.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 64
Ashland: 15
Barron: 133
Bayfield: 19
Brown: 3,822
Buffalo: 37
Burnett: 13
Calumet: 221
Chippewa: 198
Clark: 161
Columbia: 198
Crawford: 53
Dane: 3,904
Dodge: 627
Door: 81
Douglas: 96
Dunn: 95
Eau Claire: 441
Florence: 5
Fond du Lac: 503
Forest: 57
Grant: 299
Green: 121
Green Lake: 49
Iowa: 58
Iron: 67
Jackson: 43
Jefferson: 525
Juneau: 112
Kenosha: 2,305
Kewaunee: 105
La Crosse: 759
Lafayette: 101
Langlade: 35
Lincoln: 56
Manitowoc: 257
Marathon: 512
Marinette: 255
Marquette: 66
Menominee: 18
Milwaukee: 18,528
Monroe: 184
Oconto: 149
Oneida: 70
Outagamie: 991
Ozaukee: 482
Pepin: 41
Pierce: 152
Polk: 103
Portage: 323
Price: 19
Racine: 2,984
Richland: 21
Rock: 1,305
Rusk: 13
Sauk: 309
Sawyer: 26
Shawano: 138
Sheboygan: 505
St. Croix: 400
Taylor: 41
Trempealeau: 277
Vernon: 51
Vilas: 24
Walworth: 1,083
Washburn: 13
Washington: 724
Waukesha: 3,174
Waupaca: 331
Waushara: 86
Winnebago: 970
Wood: 176
Total: 50,179

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 50
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 35
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 3
Fond du Lac: 7
Forest: 4
Grant: 14
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 4
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 51
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 4
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 428
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 12
Ozaukee: 16
Polk: 2
Racine: 73
Richland: 4
Rock: 25
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 5
St. Croix: 2
Trempealeau: 1
Walworth: 21
Washington: 21
Waukesha: 48
Waupaca: 14
Winnebago: 16
Wood: 1
Total: 906

