Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Had Over 50,000 Cases

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

14 new deaths were reported today. However, one death was previously reported incorrectly so there are just 13 new deaths. That brings the statewide total to 906 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 47 people have died or an average of more than six per day.

762 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 50,179. Today's number of new cases is down significantly from the average number of new cases we've had in the last week. The seven-day average is currently 914.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon that although the citywide mask mandate is still very new, discussions with local business owners about violations have been very productive. Commissioner Kowalik is aware of just one case that could escalate to a fine if the business owner chooses not to comply with enforcing the ordinance.

The health department is currently distributing free masks from these locations:

Keenan Health Clinic (3200 N. 36th St.)

Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.)

Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.)

Commissioner Kowalik said Milwaukee Health Department logoed masks are in production and will be available soon.

Citgo, in a partnership with VISIT Milwaukee and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, is also making free masks available at 42 area Citgo stations. 50,000 masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

State COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases to 9,742. In total, there have been 50,179 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of all cases (39,513 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 906 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The county is back under an average of 300 new cases per day over the last week. With the mask mandate ordinance in place for almost two weeks, we're hoping to see this number continue to tick down.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 428. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (73), Kenosha (51), Brown (50), Waukesha (48) and Dane (35).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 12 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of under two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 14,424 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,600 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week and a downward turn is starting.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 64 Ashland: 15 Barron: 133 Bayfield: 19 Brown: 3,822 Buffalo: 37 Burnett: 13 Calumet: 221 Chippewa: 198 Clark: 161 Columbia: 198 Crawford: 53 Dane: 3,904 Dodge: 627 Door: 81 Douglas: 96 Dunn: 95 Eau Claire: 441 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 503 Forest: 57 Grant: 299 Green: 121 Green Lake: 49 Iowa: 58 Iron: 67 Jackson: 43 Jefferson: 525 Juneau: 112 Kenosha: 2,305 Kewaunee: 105 La Crosse: 759 Lafayette: 101 Langlade: 35 Lincoln: 56 Manitowoc: 257 Marathon: 512 Marinette: 255 Marquette: 66 Menominee: 18 Milwaukee: 18,528 Monroe: 184 Oconto: 149 Oneida: 70 Outagamie: 991 Ozaukee: 482 Pepin: 41 Pierce: 152 Polk: 103 Portage: 323 Price: 19 Racine: 2,984 Richland: 21 Rock: 1,305 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 309 Sawyer: 26 Shawano: 138 Sheboygan: 505 St. Croix: 400 Taylor: 41 Trempealeau: 277 Vernon: 51 Vilas: 24 Walworth: 1,083 Washburn: 13 Washington: 724 Waukesha: 3,174 Waupaca: 331 Waushara: 86 Winnebago: 970 Wood: 176 Total: 50,179 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 50 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 35 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 7 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 51 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 4 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 428 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 12 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 73 Richland: 4 Rock: 25 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 21 Washington: 21 Waukesha: 48 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 16 Wood: 1 Total: 906

