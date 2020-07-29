Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Five New Deaths, 879 New Cases

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Six deaths were reported today. However, one death was previously reported incorrectly so there are just five new deaths. That brings the statewide total to 911 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 46 people have died or an average of more than six per day.

879 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 51,058. The seven-day average is currently 887. Milwaukee County appears to be on the decline after a high point of 420 new cases on July 23.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 879 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,704. In total, there have been 51,058 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of all cases (40,416 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 911 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The county is back under an average of 300 new cases per day over the last week. With the mask mandate ordinance in place for almost two weeks, we're hoping to see this number continue to tick down.

Six deaths were reported today. However, one death was previously reported incorrectly so there are just five new deaths. That brings the statewide total to 911 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 46 people have died or an average of more than six per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 429. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (75), Kenosha (51), Brown (50), Waukesha (49) and Dane (35).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 12 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of under two per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 14,703 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,600 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week and a downward turn is starting.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 65 Ashland: 15 Barron: 145 Bayfield: 19 Brown: 3,855 Buffalo: 40 Burnett: 13 Calumet: 224 Chippewa: 198 Clark: 166 Columbia: 204 Crawford: 54 Dane: 3,970 Dodge: 634 Door: 82 Douglas: 102 Dunn: 98 Eau Claire: 448 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 513 Forest: 57 Grant: 303 Green: 121 Green Lake: 50 Iowa: 56 Iron: 68 Jackson: 43 Jefferson: 535 Juneau: 114 Kenosha: 2,341 Kewaunee: 106 La Crosse: 762 Lafayette: 101 Langlade: 38 Lincoln: 56 Manitowoc: 272 Marathon: 518 Marinette: 257 Marquette: 67 Menominee: 18 Milwaukee: 18,769 Monroe: 192 Oconto: 154 Oneida: 74 Outagamie: 1,008 Ozaukee: 492 Pepin: 41 Pierce: 159 Polk: 105 Portage: 327 Price: 18 Racine: 3,011 Richland: 22 Rock: 1,325 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 319 Sawyer: 27 Shawano: 139 Sheboygan: 558 St. Croix: 424 Taylor: 42 Trempealeau: 281 Vernon: 51 Vilas: 25 Walworth: 1,103 Washburn: 14 Washington: 747 Waukesha: 3,284 Waupaca: 334 Waushara: 89 Winnebago: 987 Wood: 189 Total: 51,058 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 50 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 35 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 51 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 4 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 429 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 12 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 75 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 21 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 49 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 16 Wood: 1 Total: 911

