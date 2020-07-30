Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,059 New Cases, Eight Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 1,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,852. In total, there have been 52,108 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of all cases (41,319 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 919 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending.

Eight deaths were reported today bringing the statewide total to 919 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 41 people have died or an average of just less than six per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 433. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (75), Kenosha (51), Waukesha (51), Brown (50) and Dane (35).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of under two per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 17,261 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,900 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week and a downward turn is starting.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 66 Ashland: 15 Barron: 207 Bayfield: 18 Brown: 3,896 Buffalo: 41 Burnett: 13 Calumet: 230 Chippewa: 203 Clark: 167 Columbia: 210 Crawford: 55 Dane: 4,007 Dodge: 642 Door: 84 Douglas: 110 Dunn: 101 Eau Claire: 462 Florence: 7 Fond du Lac: 522 Forest: 57 Grant: 313 Green: 121 Green Lake: 50 Iowa: 62 Iron: 69 Jackson: 45 Jefferson: 542 Juneau: 117 Kenosha: 2,374 Kewaunee: 109 La Crosse: 775 Lafayette: 102 Langlade: 42 Lincoln: 60 Manitowoc: 281 Marathon: 532 Marinette: 272 Marquette: 67 Menominee: 18 Milwaukee: 19,069 Monroe: 200 Oconto: 164 Oneida: 79 Outagamie: 1,037 Ozaukee: 514 Pepin: 40 Pierce: 160 Polk: 108 Portage: 330 Price: 18 Racine: 3,058 Richland: 25 Rock: 1,330 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 338 Sawyer: 31 Shawano: 143 Sheboygan: 573 St. Croix: 433 Taylor: 44 Trempealeau: 285 Vernon: 54 Vilas: 28 Walworth: 1,142 Washburn: 17 Washington: 791 Waukesha: 3,380 Waupaca: 344 Waushara: 95 Winnebago: 997 Wood: 204 Total: 52,108 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 50 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 35 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 51 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 5 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 433 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 12 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 75 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 21 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 51 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 16 Wood: 1 Total: 919

