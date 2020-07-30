Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,059 New Cases, Eight Deaths

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

  • Eight deaths were reported today bringing the statewide total to 919 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 41 people have died or an average of just less than six per day.
  • 1,059 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 52,108. The seven-day average is currently 887. Milwaukee County appears to be on the decline after a high point of 420 new cases on July 23.
  • A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 1,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,852. In total, there have been 52,108 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of all cases (41,319 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 919 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending.

Eight deaths were reported today bringing the statewide total to 919 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 41 people have died or an average of just less than six per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 433. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (75), Kenosha (51), Waukesha (51), Brown (50) and Dane (35).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of under two per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 17,261 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,900 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last week and a downward turn is starting.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 66
Ashland: 15
Barron: 207
Bayfield: 18
Brown: 3,896
Buffalo: 41
Burnett: 13
Calumet: 230
Chippewa: 203
Clark: 167
Columbia: 210
Crawford: 55
Dane: 4,007
Dodge: 642
Door: 84
Douglas: 110
Dunn: 101
Eau Claire: 462
Florence: 7
Fond du Lac: 522
Forest: 57
Grant: 313
Green: 121
Green Lake: 50
Iowa: 62
Iron: 69
Jackson: 45
Jefferson: 542
Juneau: 117
Kenosha: 2,374
Kewaunee: 109
La Crosse: 775
Lafayette: 102
Langlade: 42
Lincoln: 60
Manitowoc: 281
Marathon: 532
Marinette: 272
Marquette: 67
Menominee: 18
Milwaukee: 19,069
Monroe: 200
Oconto: 164
Oneida: 79
Outagamie: 1,037
Ozaukee: 514
Pepin: 40
Pierce: 160
Polk: 108
Portage: 330
Price: 18
Racine: 3,058
Richland: 25
Rock: 1,330
Rusk: 13
Sauk: 338
Sawyer: 31
Shawano: 143
Sheboygan: 573
St. Croix: 433
Taylor: 44
Trempealeau: 285
Vernon: 54
Vilas: 28
Walworth: 1,142
Washburn: 17
Washington: 791
Waukesha: 3,380
Waupaca: 344
Waushara: 95
Winnebago: 997
Wood: 204
Total: 52,108

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 50
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 35
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 3
Fond du Lac: 6
Forest: 4
Grant: 14
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 51
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 5
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 433
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 12
Ozaukee: 16
Polk: 2
Racine: 75
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 5
St. Croix: 2
Trempealeau: 1
Walworth: 21
Washington: 22
Waukesha: 51
Waupaca: 14
Winnebago: 16
Wood: 1
Total: 919

