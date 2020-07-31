Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee County Sees a 21% Decrease in New Cases in the Last Week

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

15 new deaths were reported today bringing the statewide total to 934 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or an average of eight per day.

832 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 52,940. The seven-day average is currently 860. Milwaukee County appears to be on the decline after a high point of 420 new cases on July 23. The county reported 179 new cases today.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 832 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,671. In total, there have been 52,940 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of all cases (42,317 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 934 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. A week ago, the county's seven-day average for new cases was 310 per day. In the last seven days, the county has averaged 244 new cases. That's a decrease of 21.3% in a week.

(click here to zoom in)

Fifteen new deaths were reported today bringing the statewide total to 934 deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or an average of eight per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 438. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (77), Waukesha (53), Kenosha (52), Brown (51) and Dane (37).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Sixteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of over two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 15,379 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,000 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last two weeks and a downward turn is starting.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 69 Ashland: 15 Barron: 228 Bayfield: 18 Brown: 3,919 Buffalo: 41 Burnett: 13 Calumet: 236 Chippewa: 208 Clark: 168 Columbia: 213 Crawford: 56 Dane: 4,086 Dodge: 655 Door: 84 Douglas: 113 Dunn: 102 Eau Claire: 474 Florence: 7 Fond du Lac: 529 Forest: 58 Grant: 318 Green: 123 Green Lake: 52 Iowa: 62 Iron: 71 Jackson: 46 Jefferson: 544 Juneau: 119 Kenosha: 2,426 Kewaunee: 109 La Crosse: 788 Lafayette: 103 Langlade: 43 Lincoln: 60 Manitowoc: 287 Marathon: 547 Marinette: 280 Marquette: 69 Menominee: 18 Milwaukee: 19,248 Monroe: 205 Oconto: 164 Oneida: 81 Outagamie: 1,061 Ozaukee: 528 Pepin: 40 Pierce: 164 Polk: 111 Portage: 337 Price: 19 Racine: 3,095 Richland: 25 Rock: 1,342 Rusk: 14 Sauk: 347 Sawyer: 34 Shawano: 147 Sheboygan: 578 St. Croix: 439 Taylor: 47 Trempealeau: 301 Vernon: 55 Vilas: 29 Walworth: 1,179 Washburn: 21 Washington: 805 Waukesha: 3,488 Waupaca: 350 Waushara: 99 Winnebago: 1,014 Wood: 216 Total: 52,940 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 51 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 37 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 52 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 5 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 438 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 12 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 77 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 21 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 53 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 17 Wood: 1 Total: 934

