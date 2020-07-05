Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Almost Half of All Cases Have Come in the Last Month

by

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

  • No new deaths were reported. To date, there have been 796 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died.
  • There are at least 244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 (112 in Milwaukee County); 11.4% of cases result in hospitalization. This rate is falling as the cases among younger, healthier people is growing.
  • There are at least 65 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 26.6% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU
  • 522 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 31,577. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is almost 550, the highest it's ever been.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 522 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day. There's been an average of almost 550 new cases a day for the last week.

Since the pandemic spread into Wisconsin, the state has reported a total of 31,577 total cases. 5,877 of those cases are still active (19%). Almost 80% of the 31,577 cases in the state have been deemed as recovered (24,899). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 796 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at it's highest point since the pandemic came into Wisconsin at an average of new 547 cases per day.

One promising item within DHS' report today is that no additional deaths were reported. It's the second consecutive day with no new deaths. In the last eight days, four have had no new deaths.

To date, there have been 796 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 391. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (44), Brown (42), Waukesha (39) and Dane (32).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last three weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. However, as has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds.

To date, 24% of confirmed cases are among 20-29 year olds.

This age group is hospitalized in about 3% of cases, while the population as a whole is hospitalized in 12% of cases.

20-29 year olds are admitted to the ICU in less than 1% of cases, while the population as a whole is admitted to the ICU in 2.5% of cases.

There are currently at least 244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 112 of them are in Milwaukee County. There are an additional 129 individuals awaiting test results.

65 of the 244 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago.

Testing was 46.4% less than it's been over the last two weeks. Just 4,996 tests were reported since yesterday, The state has averaged 9,300 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 19,014 tests daily spread across 80 labs. An additional 27 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive tests for the day was 10.5%. The last time the positive rate was this high was well before testing was widely available on April 22. During that week, about 1,500-2,000 tests were being completed per week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 32
Ashland: 3
Barron: 36
Bayfield: 3
Brown: 3,018
Buffalo: 8
Burnett: 4
Calumet: 118
Chippewa: 102
Clark: 87
Columbia: 101
Crawford: 41
Dane: 2,386
Dodge: 483
Door: 45
Douglas: 41
Dunn: 43
Eau Claire: 284
Florence: 4
Fond du Lac: 320
Forest: 39
Grant: 175
Green: 96
Green Lake: 37
Iowa: 37
Iron: 8
Jackson: 27
Jefferson: 285
Juneau: 43
Kenosha: 1,586
Kewaunee: 63
La Crosse: 515
Lafayette: 76
Langlade: 11
Lincoln: 15
Manitowoc: 114
Marathon: 210
Marinette: 65
Marquette: 24
Menominee: 7
Milwaukee: 12,233
Monroe: 81
Oconto: 65
Oneida: 20
Outagamie: 540
Ozaukee: 260
Pepin: 1
Pierce: 75
Polk: 60
Portage: 192
Price: 2
Racine: 2,217
Richland: 15
Rock: 899
Rusk: 11
Sauk: 123
Sawyer: 12
Shawano: 86
Sheboygan: 229
St. Croix: 205
Taylor: 15
Trempealeau: 131
Vernon: 38
Vilas: 10
Walworth: 689
Washburn: 4
Washington: 430
Waukesha: 1,379
Waupaca: 135
Waushara: 33
Winnebago: 711
Wood: 84
Total: 31,577

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Barron: 1
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 42
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 32
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 1
Fond du Lac: 6
Forest: 3
Grant: 13
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 4
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 44
Kewaunee: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 1
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 391
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 9
Ozaukee: 15
Polk: 1
Racine: 65
Richland: 4
Rock: 24
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 4
St. Croix: 1
Walworth: 18
Washington: 16
Waukesha: 39
Waupaca: 10
Winnebago: 13
Wood: 1
Total: 796

