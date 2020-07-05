Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Almost Half of All Cases Have Come in the Last Month

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

No new deaths were reported. To date, there have been 796 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died.

There are at least 244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 (112 in Milwaukee County); 11.4% of cases result in hospitalization. This rate is falling as the cases among younger, healthier people is growing.

There are at least 65 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 26.6% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU

522 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 31,577. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is almost 550, the highest it's ever been.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 522 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day. There's been an average of almost 550 new cases a day for the last week.

Since the pandemic spread into Wisconsin, the state has reported a total of 31,577 total cases. 5,877 of those cases are still active (19%). Almost 80% of the 31,577 cases in the state have been deemed as recovered (24,899). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 796 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at it's highest point since the pandemic came into Wisconsin at an average of new 547 cases per day.

One promising item within DHS' report today is that no additional deaths were reported. It's the second consecutive day with no new deaths. In the last eight days, four have had no new deaths.

To date, there have been 796 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 391. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (44), Brown (42), Waukesha (39) and Dane (32).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last three weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. However, as has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds.

To date, 24% of confirmed cases are among 20-29 year olds.

This age group is hospitalized in about 3% of cases, while the population as a whole is hospitalized in 12% of cases.

20-29 year olds are admitted to the ICU in less than 1% of cases, while the population as a whole is admitted to the ICU in 2.5% of cases.

There are currently at least 244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 112 of them are in Milwaukee County. There are an additional 129 individuals awaiting test results.

65 of the 244 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago.

Testing was 46.4% less than it's been over the last two weeks. Just 4,996 tests were reported since yesterday, The state has averaged 9,300 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 19,014 tests daily spread across 80 labs. An additional 27 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive tests for the day was 10.5%. The last time the positive rate was this high was well before testing was widely available on April 22. During that week, about 1,500-2,000 tests were being completed per week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 32 Ashland: 3 Barron: 36 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 3,018 Buffalo: 8 Burnett: 4 Calumet: 118 Chippewa: 102 Clark: 87 Columbia: 101 Crawford: 41 Dane: 2,386 Dodge: 483 Door: 45 Douglas: 41 Dunn: 43 Eau Claire: 284 Florence: 4 Fond du Lac: 320 Forest: 39 Grant: 175 Green: 96 Green Lake: 37 Iowa: 37 Iron: 8 Jackson: 27 Jefferson: 285 Juneau: 43 Kenosha: 1,586 Kewaunee: 63 La Crosse: 515 Lafayette: 76 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 15 Manitowoc: 114 Marathon: 210 Marinette: 65 Marquette: 24 Menominee: 7 Milwaukee: 12,233 Monroe: 81 Oconto: 65 Oneida: 20 Outagamie: 540 Ozaukee: 260 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 75 Polk: 60 Portage: 192 Price: 2 Racine: 2,217 Richland: 15 Rock: 899 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 123 Sawyer: 12 Shawano: 86 Sheboygan: 229 St. Croix: 205 Taylor: 15 Trempealeau: 131 Vernon: 38 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 689 Washburn: 4 Washington: 430 Waukesha: 1,379 Waupaca: 135 Waushara: 33 Winnebago: 711 Wood: 84 Total: 31,577 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 44 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 391 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 16 Waukesha: 39 Waupaca: 10 Winnebago: 13 Wood: 1 Total: 796

