Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: No New Deaths for Third Straight Day

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

No new deaths were reported. To date, there have been 796 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died.

There are at least 254 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This is up from 235 just two days ago. 11.2% of cases result in hospitalization. This rate is falling as the cases among younger, healthier people is growing.

There are at least 66 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 26% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

484 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 32,061. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 571, the highest it's ever been.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 484 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day. The state health department reports there are a total of 6,018 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in 25,242 of all cases, or about 79% of cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 796 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at it's highest point since the pandemic came into Wisconsin at an average of 571 new cases per day. As can be seen in the chart at the top of the article, the surge in cases in Dane County appears to be slowing down. Milwaukee County is averaging about 170 new cases a day and increasing. The rest of the state is averaging about 300 new cases per day and increasing.

One promising item within DHS' report today is that no additional deaths were reported. It's the third consecutive day with no new deaths. There were no new deaths reported in five of the last nine days.

To date, there have been 796 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 19 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 391. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (44), Brown (42), Waukesha (39) and Dane (32).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last three weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. However, as has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds.

There are currently at least 254 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 108 of them are in Milwaukee County. There are an additional 172 individuals awaiting test results. In total, 11.2% of cases result in hospitalization.

66 of the 254 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago. In total, 2.4% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Testing was 42.8% less than it's been over the last two weeks. Just 5,286 tests were reported since yesterday. The state has averaged 9,200 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 19,014 tests daily spread across 80 labs. An additional 27 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 33 Ashland: 3 Barron: 36 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 3,049 Buffalo: 8 Burnett: 4 Calumet: 119 Chippewa: 105 Clark: 87 Columbia: 101 Crawford: 41 Dane: 2,457 Dodge: 484 Door: 45 Douglas: 41 Dunn: 46 Eau Claire: 290 Florence: 4 Fond du Lac: 329 Forest: 39 Grant: 177 Green: 100 Green Lake: 40 Iowa: 37 Iron: 8 Jackson: 27 Jefferson: 291 Juneau: 43 Kenosha: 1,592 Kewaunee: 64 La Crosse: 519 Lafayette: 76 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 15 Manitowoc: 116 Marathon: 225 Marinette: 68 Marquette: 24 Menominee: 7 Milwaukee: 12,396 Monroe: 88 Oconto: 67 Oneida: 20 Outagamie: 552 Ozaukee: 263 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 76 Polk: 60 Portage: 196 Price: 2 Racine: 2,218 Richland: 15 Rock: 940 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 123 Sawyer: 12 Shawano: 86 Sheboygan: 236 St. Croix: 218 Taylor: 15 Trempealeau: 137 Vernon: 38 Vilas: 11 Walworth: 691 Washburn: 4 Washington: 436 Waukesha: 1,412 Waupaca: 139 Waushara: 33 Winnebago: 715 Wood: 86 Total: 32,061 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 44 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 391 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 16 Waukesha: 39 Waupaca: 10 Winnebago: 13 Wood: 1 Total: 796

