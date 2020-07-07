Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Statewide Mask Mandate Unlikely While City of Milwaukee Mask Ordinance is in Development

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Nine new deaths were reported. To date, there have been 805 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 21 people have died.

There are at least 254 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 11.2% of cases result in hospitalization. This rate is falling as the cases among younger, healthier people is growing.

There are at least 69 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 27.2% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

495 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 32,556. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 557.

In a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers said that a statewide mask mandate or return to a stay-at-home order are unlikely because of the state Supreme Court's ruling on the original Safer-at-Home order.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that in June contact tracing efforts indicate about 20% of the people who tested positive had attended a large in-person gathering.

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

DHS reports an additional 495 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day. The state health department reports there are a total of 5,988 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in 25,758 of all cases, or about 79% of cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 805 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 557 new cases per day. As can be seen in the chart at the top of the article, the surge in cases in Dane County appears to be slowing down. Milwaukee County is averaging about 170 new cases a day and increasing. The rest of the state is averaging about 300 new cases per day and increasing.

There were nine new deaths in today's report, bringing the statewide total to 805 deaths.

In the past seven days, a total of 21 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 398. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (44), Brown (42), Waukesha (39) and Dane (32).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last three weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. However, as has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds.

In today's press briefing, Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer explains the current trend of rising cases among younger people:

"We're in a dangerous situation when the epidemic overall is growing, particularly in transmission being driven by people with minimal infections. What's really so very serious about this situation we're in right now is that by transmission going in the wrong direction, we're at risk of the virus getting a foothold to the point where it's widespread and in that situation everybody is at risk. So we are trying to find these chains of infection that are occurring in asymptomatic people and stop them through isolation and quarantine. The danger is that these transmission networks are going to continue until they get to older folks, people who are vulnerable. And that is what could translate into a large surge in severe illness and death."

There are currently at least 254 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 109 of them are in Milwaukee County. There are an additional 164 individuals awaiting test results. In total, 11.2% of cases result in hospitalization.

69 of the 254 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago. In total, 2.4% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Testing was back up today after a lull over the holiday weekend. Labs processed a total of 12,594 tests in the last day. The state has averaged 9,200 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 19,014 tests daily spread across 80 labs. An additional 27 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is back down today with a big increase in the number of test results. Yesterday's percent positive was 9.2% and today's is 3.9%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 33 Ashland: 3 Barron: 36 Bayfield: 4 Brown: 3,072 Buffalo: 9 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 125 Chippewa: 118 Clark: 87 Columbia: 104 Crawford: 41 Dane: 2,510 Dodge: 487 Door: 49 Douglas: 46 Dunn: 47 Eau Claire: 300 Florence: 4 Fond du Lac: 339 Forest: 40 Grant: 178 Green: 100 Green Lake: 40 Iowa: 38 Iron: 8 Jackson: 31 Jefferson: 292 Juneau: 43 Kenosha: 1,610 Kewaunee: 64 La Crosse: 524 Lafayette: 76 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 17 Manitowoc: 122 Marathon: 226 Marinette: 71 Marquette: 31 Menominee: 7 Milwaukee: 12,539 Monroe: 90 Oconto: 69 Oneida: 21 Outagamie: 577 Ozaukee: 273 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 77 Polk: 61 Portage: 200 Price: 2 Racine: 2,253 Richland: 15 Rock: 947 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 123 Sawyer: 13 Shawano: 86 Sheboygan: 245 St. Croix: 231 Taylor: 16 Trempealeau: 140 Vernon: 38 Vilas: 14 Walworth: 701 Washburn: 5 Washington: 443 Waukesha: 1,429 Waupaca: 145 Waushara: 34 Winnebago: 723 Wood: 86 Total: 32,556 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 44 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 398 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 2 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 16 Waukesha: 39 Waupaca: 10 Winnebago: 13 Wood: 1 Total: 805

