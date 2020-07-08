Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine Among 11 Counties in the State with Growing COVID-19 Cases

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Two new deaths were reported. To date, there have been 807 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 21 people have died.

There are at least 276 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This is up almost 10% from yesterday. 11.1% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 74 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 26.8% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

598 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 33,154. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 565.

In the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' latest update to their COVID-19 virus activity tracker, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine are among the 11 counties in the state with case rates growing by at least 10% in the last two weeks.

Two weeks ago, the number of new cases per day in Milwaukee County averaged around 140. In the last week, that number has jumped to an average of 189 new cases per day. That's a 35% increase in cases.

Waukesha County averaged about 20 new cases per day two weeks ago. In the last week, they've seen an increase to about 33 new cases per day. Racine made it on the list because they had a particularly good week in late June averaging only about 7 new cases a day compared to 12 new cases a day in the last week.

Additional counties in the state that have seen their number of new cases increase by at least 10% are: Chippewa County, Fond du Lac County, Marquette County, Monroe County, Rock County, Sheboygan County, St. Croix County and Trempealeau County.

The number of new cases has shrunk by at least 10% in these counties: Brown County, Dane County, La Crosse County and Lafayette County.

In addition to comparing how each county and region are trending week-to-week, the virus activity tracker also indicates the case rate or burden of the virus. The burden is rated as high (greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people), in 47 of the state's 72 counties or 65.2% of all counties.

Daily COVID-19 Statewide Update

DHS reports an additional 598 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day. The state health department reports there are a total of 6,037 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in 26,305 of all cases, or about 79% of cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 807 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 565 new cases per day. As can be seen in the chart at the top of the article, the surge in cases in Dane County appears to be slowing down. Milwaukee County is averaging about 175 new cases a day and increasing. The rest of the state is averaging about 300 new cases per day.

There were two new deaths in today's report, bringing the statewide total to 807 deaths.

In the past seven days, a total of 21 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 397. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (44), Brown (42), Waukesha (39) and Dane (32).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last three weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. We're starting to see the number of patients hospitalized increase, which is concerning. There were 254 patients hospitalized yesterday and 276 today, an increase of 8.7%.

74 of the 276 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.4% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 10,736 tests in the last day. The state has averaged 9,300 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 19,032 tests daily spread across 81 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is up today with fewer tests performed compared to yesterday and more positive results. Yesterday's percent positive was3.9% and today's is 5.6%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 35 Ashland: 3 Barron: 37 Bayfield: 4 Brown: 3,087 Buffalo: 10 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 127 Chippewa: 124 Clark: 88 Columbia: 105 Crawford: 44 Dane: 2,587 Dodge: 488 Door: 50 Douglas: 47 Dunn: 48 Eau Claire: 307 Florence: 4 Fond du Lac: 347 Forest: 41 Grant: 180 Green: 101 Green Lake: 41 Iowa: 38 Iron: 8 Jackson: 31 Jefferson: 303 Juneau: 44 Kenosha: 1,628 Kewaunee: 67 La Crosse: 540 Lafayette: 76 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 18 Manitowoc: 128 Marathon: 233 Marinette: 73 Marquette: 35 Menominee: 9 Milwaukee: 12,728 Monroe: 103 Oconto: 69 Oneida: 22 Outagamie: 581 Ozaukee: 275 Pepin: 2 Pierce: 80 Polk: 63 Portage: 204 Price: 2 Racine: 2,272 Richland: 15 Rock: 964 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 130 Sawyer: 14 Shawano: 87 Sheboygan: 255 St. Croix: 238 Taylor: 17 Trempealeau: 158 Vernon: 39 Vilas: 14 Walworth: 713 Washburn: 5 Washington: 451 Waukesha: 1,483 Waupaca: 152 Waushara: 36 Winnebago: 726 Wood: 93 Total: 33,154 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 44 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 397 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 2 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 17 Waukesha: 39 Waupaca: 11 Winnebago: 13 Wood: 1 Total: 807

