Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 754 New Cases, Two New Deaths

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Two new deaths were reported. To date, there have been 809 coronavirus-related deaths. In the past seven days, a total of 16 people have died.

There are at least 285 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 11% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 76 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 26.7% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

754 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 33,908. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 596.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 754 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day. The state health department reports there are a total of 6,302 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in 26,792 of all cases, or about 79% of cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 809 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 596 new cases per day. As can be seen in the chart at the top of this article, Dane County is now trending in the right direction. Milwaukee County is averaging close to 200 new cases a day and increasing. The rest of the state is averaging about 300 new cases per day and increasing.

There were two new deaths in today's report, bringing the statewide total to 809 deaths.

In the past seven days, a total of 21 people have died. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 397. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (44), Brown (43), Waukesha (39) and Dane (33). In the past seven days, a total of 16 people have died.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last three weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. We're starting to see the number of patients hospitalized increase, which is concerning. There were 254 patients hospitalized two days ago and 285 today.

76 of the 285 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.3% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 13158 tests in the last day. They appear to be catching up from the long weekend as the number of new test results has been over 10,000 for the last three days. The state has averaged close to 9,500 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 19,032 tests daily spread across 81 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is up slightly today. Yesterday's percent positive was 5.6% and today's is 5.7%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 35 Ashland: 3 Barron: 39 Bayfield: 4 Brown: 3,123 Buffalo: 11 Burnett: 6 Calumet: 133 Chippewa: 127 Clark: 93 Columbia: 110 Crawford: 44 Dane: 2,652 Dodge: 492 Door: 52 Douglas: 48 Dunn: 50 Eau Claire: 314 Florence: 4 Fond du Lac: 354 Forest: 45 Grant: 185 Green: 103 Green Lake: 41 Iowa: 38 Iron: 9 Jackson: 32 Jefferson: 315 Juneau: 47 Kenosha: 1,666 Kewaunee: 69 La Crosse: 556 Lafayette: 76 Langlade: 10 Lincoln: 21 Manitowoc: 132 Marathon: 240 Marinette: 75 Marquette: 44 Menominee: 9 Milwaukee: 13,004 Monroe: 110 Oconto: 73 Oneida: 24 Outagamie: 597 Ozaukee: 281 Pepin: 4 Pierce: 83 Polk: 63 Portage: 211 Price: 4 Racine: 2,294 Richland: 15 Rock: 982 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 137 Sawyer: 15 Shawano: 89 Sheboygan: 265 St. Croix: 243 Taylor: 18 Trempealeau: 168 Vernon: 40 Vilas: 14 Walworth: 723 Washburn: 5 Washington: 461 Waukesha: 1,526 Waupaca: 157 Waushara: 38 Winnebago: 747 Wood: 99 Total: 33,908 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 43 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 44 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 397 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 2 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 17 Waukesha: 39 Waupaca: 11 Winnebago: 13 Wood: 1 Total: 809

