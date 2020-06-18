Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sees a New Uptick in Cases While Hospitalizations Continue to Fall

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Seven new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 719; 3 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 240 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the lowest amount we've seen since April 2. 13.2 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 83 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 34.6 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

422 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 23,876.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a new uptick in COVID-19 cases with 422 new positive test results in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has averaged 275 new cases a day. Meanwhile, hospitalizations and the number of patients requiring intensive care continues to fall.

Less than a quarter of all cases are currently active. There are currently 5,101 active cases within the state or about 21 percent of all cases. This is down from yesterday's active cases of over 5,128. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 18,055 of the cases or about 76 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

The state reported the loss of seven additional lives as a result of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 712. Two weeks ago, there was a clear spike in deaths with as many as 22 reported in a day and a total of 90 in a seven day period from May 27-June 2. In the past week, about half as many deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 240 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 99 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 174 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

83 of the state's 240 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (34.6 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 94. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average.

(click here to zoom in)

10,599 test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state can currently handle a lab capacity is 17,668 tests daily spread across 68 labs.

(click here to zoom in)

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. For the first time since testing has become more widespread, we are seeing the percent of positive cases trending upward. This is mostly a result of the number of new cases today.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 4 percent, which is down from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 10 Ashland: 3 Barron: 30 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,520 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 90 Chippewa: 65 Clark: 56 Columbia: 60 Crawford: 27 Dane: 1,017 Dodge: 426 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 149 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 277 Forest: 34 Grant: 113 Green: 78 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 18 Iron: 2 Jackson: 24 Jefferson: 164 Juneau: 27 Kenosha: 1,392 Kewaunee: 40 La Crosse: 179 Lafayette: 48 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 56 Marathon: 95 Marinette: 40 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 9,945 Monroe: 39 Oconto: 46 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 366 Ozaukee: 199 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 37 Portage: 86 Price: 2 Racine: 2,053 Richland: 14 Rock: 773 Rusk: 10 Sauk: 88 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 66 Sheboygan: 177 St. Croix: 119 Taylor: 6 Trempealeau: 85 Vernon: 28 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 487 Washburn: 3 Washington: 303 Waukesha: 958 Waupaca: 84 Waushara: 18 Winnebago: 569 Wood: 28 Total: 23,876 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 39 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 5 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 360 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 56 Richland: 4 Rock: 22 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 Walworth: 17 Washington: 12 Waukesha: 36 Waupaca: 5 Winnebago: 10 Wood: 1 Total: 719

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). You can read all daily updates here.