Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Eau Claire County Reports First Death

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

One new deaths has been reported bringing the statewide total to 745; 3 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 246 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.9 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 93 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 37.8 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

249 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 25,068.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 249 new positive COVID-19 test results in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide case total to 25,068. This is below the average we've seen in the last week, which has been 305 new cases a day.

The number of active cases is currently 4,776. This is up slightly from yesterday This accounts for 19 percent of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 19,543 cases or about 78 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

There are currently at least 246 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is up form yesterday's total of 242. 93 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 169 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

93 of the state's 246 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.8 percent). This is down slightly from yesterday's total of 94. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average.

For a little more than a the last week, Milwaukee County has averaged just above 100 new cases per day.

Just 6,549 new test results were returned in the last day, which is lower than the average we've seen in the last few weeks. The state can currently handle a capacity of 17,668 tests daily spread across 68 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've averaged a little over 9,000 tests per day.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. This was a gating criteria for Wisconsin DHS during the Safer at Home order that would have helped to determine the timing of the reopening of the state. DHS is still watching this for a downward trend as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both. Unfortunately, this is trending in the wrong direction because we are seeing less test results per day. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 4.6 percent and today's was 3.8 percent.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 11 Ashland: 3 Barron: 31 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,581 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 92 Chippewa: 70 Clark: 60 Columbia: 69 Crawford: 31 Dane: 1,139 Dodge: 437 Door: 40 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 163 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 295 Forest: 35 Grant: 129 Green: 80 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 22 Iron: 2 Jackson: 24 Jefferson: 181 Juneau: 29 Kenosha: 1,421 Kewaunee: 44 La Crosse: 274 Lafayette: 56 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 70 Marathon: 115 Marinette: 42 Marquette: 10 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 10,355 Monroe: 50 Oconto: 49 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 402 Ozaukee: 209 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 40 Portage: 96 Price: 2 Racine: 2,090 Richland: 15 Rock: 791 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 96 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 70 Sheboygan: 185 St. Croix: 131 Taylor: 8 Trempealeau: 92 Vernon: 30 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 498 Washburn: 4 Washington: 322 Waukesha: 1,015 Waupaca: 91 Waushara: 20 Winnebago: 608 Wood: 33 Total: 25,068 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 39 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 39 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 371 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 58 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 13 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 5 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 745

