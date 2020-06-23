Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Releases New County-by-County Dashboard

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Five new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 750; 3 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 240 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.9 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 93 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 38.8 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

263 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 25,331.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a new public-facing dashboard on Tuesday to highlight the active spread of COVID-19 in the state broken down by county. The goal of the dashboard is to give local decision makers more information about the spread in their specific area. You can view the dashboard here.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, “This data dashboard makes it possible for local leaders, businesses, and individual Wisconsinites to better understand the level of COVID-19 activity they face in their communities and to take precautions accordingly.”

The dashboard shows an overview of the number of cases in the last two weeks and how each county is trending. DHS will update the dashboard on each Wednesday.

The first dataset shows the rate of COVID-19 infections was shrinking in the two weeks leading up to June 17.

DHS Daily COVID-19 Update

DHS reports 249 new positive COVID-19 test results in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide case total to 25,068. This is below the average we've seen in the last week, which has been 305 new cases a day.

The number of active cases is currently 4,725. This is down from yesterday This accounts for 19 percent of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 19,852 cases or about 78 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

DHS reports the loss of five additional lives as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 750 deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

There are currently at least 240 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is down from yesterday's total of 246. 100 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 142 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

93 of the state's 240 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (38.8 percent). This is unchanged from yesterday's total. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average.

For a little more than a the last week, Milwaukee County has averaged just above 100 new cases per day.

11,794 new test results were returned in the last day, which is above the average we've seen in the last few weeks. The state can currently handle a capacity of 17,759 tests daily spread across 68 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've averaged a little over 9,000 tests per day.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. This was a gating criteria for Wisconsin DHS during the Safer at Home order that would have helped to determine the timing of the reopening of the state. DHS is still watching this for a downward trend as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both. Unfortunately, this is trending in the wrong direction because we are seeing less test results per day. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 3.8 percent and today's is 2.2 percent.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 11 Ashland: 3 Barron: 31 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,620 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 92 Chippewa: 70 Clark: 60 Columbia: 70 Crawford: 31 Dane: 1,172 Dodge: 440 Door: 40 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 167 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 296 Forest: 35 Grant: 130 Green: 80 Green Lake: 25 Iowa: 21 Iron: 2 Jackson: 24 Jefferson: 185 Juneau: 29 Kenosha: 1,424 Kewaunee: 46 La Crosse: 294 Lafayette: 60 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 76 Marathon: 121 Marinette: 45 Marquette: 10 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 10,406 Monroe: 49 Oconto: 49 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 412 Ozaukee: 208 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 40 Portage: 99 Price: 2 Racine: 2,107 Richland: 15 Rock: 800 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 97 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 70 Sheboygan: 186 St. Croix: 134 Taylor: 9 Trempealeau: 92 Vernon: 31 Vilas: 11 Walworth: 509 Washburn: 4 Washington: 326 Waukesha: 1,020 Waupaca: 95 Waushara: 20 Winnebago: 619 Wood: 34 Total: 25,331 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 39 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 39 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 373 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 60 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 13 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 6 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 745

