Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 432 New Cases; Seven Deaths

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Seven new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 757; 2.9 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.8 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 89 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 37.2 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

432 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 25,763.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 432 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, which is significantly above the average number of new cases per day in the last two weeks.

While hospitalizations continue to fall from a high point a little over three weeks ago, the new case count for the day is concerning. The next seven days will tell us a lot about the spread of the virus. Hospitalizations and patients in intensive care tend to be leading indicators for future deaths, so it's good to see those data points haven't gone up.

The number of active cases is currently 4,881. This is up from yesterday and accounts for 19 percent of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 20,121 cases or about 78 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. The remaining 757 are deceased.

DHS reports the loss of seven additional lives as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 757 deaths. It has been widely reported that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts older people. 88 percent of the COVID-19 related deaths in the state (661 cases) involved patients over the age of 60.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

There are currently at least 239 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is down slightly from yesterday's total of 240. 97 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 160 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

89 of the state's 239 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.2 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 93. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average.

For a little more than the last week, Milwaukee County has averaged just above 100 new cases per day.

10,070 new test results were returned in the last day, which is slightly above the average we've seen in the last few weeks. The state can currently handle a capacity of 17,759 tests daily spread across 68 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've averaged a little over 9,000 tests per day.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. DHS is still watching this for a downward trend as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both. Unfortunately, this is trending in the wrong direction because although testing was higher than average today, there were a lot of new cases. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 2.2 percent and today's is 4.3 percent.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 11 Ashland: 3 Barron: 32 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,661 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 92 Chippewa: 71 Clark: 64 Columbia: 70 Crawford: 32 Dane: 1,235 Dodge: 444 Door: 40 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 170 Florence: 3 Fond du Lac: 297 Forest: 35 Grant: 134 Green: 81 Green Lake: 26 Iowa: 23 Iron: 2 Jackson: 24 Jefferson: 194 Juneau: 31 Kenosha: 1,436 Kewaunee: 46 La Crosse: 316 Lafayette: 61 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 81 Marathon: 130 Marinette: 45 Marquette: 10 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 10,544 Monroe: 51 Oconto: 50 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 415 Ozaukee: 210 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 41 Portage: 101 Price: 2 Racine: 2,114 Richland: 15 Rock: 816 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 97 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 70 Sheboygan: 187 St. Croix: 135 Taylor: 10 Trempealeau: 98 Vernon: 31 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 522 Washburn: 4 Washington: 330 Waukesha: 1,056 Waupaca: 96 Waushara: 20 Winnebago: 626 Wood: 37 Total: 25,763 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 40 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 40 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 377 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 61 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 14 Waukesha: 37 Waupaca: 6 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 757

