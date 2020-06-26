Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Dane County Slows Opening as Cases Increase

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

As cases have increased in Dane County, health officials are amending the second phase of their reopening plan.

Counties seeing a significant trend upward in cases include: Brown, Dane, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Marathon and Milwaukee

One new death was reported in Milwaukee, the only death in the state. There was a data correction in Brown County taking one previously reported death off their count. 2.9% of known cases result in death.

There are at least 262 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.5% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 95 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 36.3% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

520 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 26,747. There are currently 4,803 active cases

On Thursday, Dane County health officials amended their Phase #2 order to (1) limit private gatherings to 10 or fewer people; (2) bars and restaurants will remain at a 50% capacity, 6 ft. apart and with household members only and (3) no standing service.

“This new order has changes that target the issues we are hearing about in contact tracing interviews. We make this change after carefully studying our steep case trajectory and learning more about the circumstances surrounding each case from our contact tracers,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Dane County health officials said about half of the cases in the last few days are among people 20-29, many of whom live on or near the UW-Madison campus.

Daily Statewide COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 520 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, which is above average for the last week. The state has averaged 370 new cases per day or 2,593 total new cases in the last week.

The number of active cases is currently 4,803. This is down from yesterday and accounts for 18% of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 21,174 cases or about 79% of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 766 cases, the patient is deceased.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

One new death was reported in Milwaukee County. It was the only death in the state. There was a data correction in Brown County taking one previously reported death off their report. 2.9% of known cases result in death.

(click here to zoom in)

Hospitalizations and patients receiving intensive care saw increases in the last day.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently at least 262 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is up from yesterday's total of 249. 111 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. As of June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Milwaukee County. That number was as low as 89 on June 21. Now, hospitalizations in the county are trending upward. 142 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

95 of the state's 262 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (36.3%). This is up from yesterday's total of 93. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County and Dane County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average. The current surge happening in Dane County is just starting to show in the graph.

9,127 new test results were returned in the last day, which is below the average we've seen in the last few weeks. The state can currently handle a capacity of 18,425 tests daily spread across 75 labs. An additional 29 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've around 9,500 tests per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. DHS is still watching this for a downward trend as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both. Unfortunately, this is trending in the wrong direction because there were a lot of new cases. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 4.1% and today's is 5.7%, the highest it's been since May 27 when we had 599 new cases in a day.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 14 Ashland: 3 Barron: 32 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,738 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 96 Chippewa: 78 Clark: 67 Columbia: 76 Crawford: 32 Dane: 1,446 Dodge: 447 Door: 43 Douglas: 22 Dunn: 34 Eau Claire: 180 Florence: 3 Fond du Lac: 306 Forest: 38 Grant: 141 Green: 84 Green Lake: 29 Iowa: 27 Iron: 3 Jackson: 26 Jefferson: 211 Juneau: 31 Kenosha: 1,450 Kewaunee: 52 La Crosse: 371 Lafayette: 66 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 9 Manitowoc: 83 Marathon: 140 Marinette: 49 Marquette: 12 Menominee: 5 Milwaukee: 10,812 Monroe: 59 Oconto: 52 Oneida: 18 Outagamie: 436 Ozaukee: 214 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 64 Polk: 43 Portage: 117 Price: 2 Racine: 2,144 Richland: 15 Rock: 827 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 98 Sawyer: 12 Shawano: 74 Sheboygan: 190 St. Croix: 150 Taylor: 10 Trempealeau: 106 Vernon: 32 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 559 Washburn: 4 Washington: 337 Waukesha: 1,085 Waupaca: 104 Waushara: 20 Winnebago: 639 Wood: 39 Total: 26,747 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 41 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 41 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 382 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 61 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 15 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 6 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 766

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). You can read all daily updates here.