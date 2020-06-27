Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 539 New Cases; 11 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 539 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 4,899

11 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total death toll to 777.

There are at least 249 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.4% of cases result in hospitalization

There are at least 93 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 37.4% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU

539 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 27,286. There are currently 4,899 active cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 539 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 4,899. The state has averaged just under 400 new cases per day or almost 2,800 total new cases in the last week.

The number of active cases is currently 4,899. This is up from yesterday and accounts for 18% of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 21,606 cases or about 79% of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 777 cases, the patient is deceased.

11 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total death toll to 777.

Hospitalizations and patients receiving intensive care decreased in the last day.

There are currently at least 249 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is down from yesterday's total of 262. 140 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

93 of the state's 249 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.4%). This is down from yesterday's total of 95. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

9,094 new test results were returned in the last day, which is close to the daily average we've seen in the last few weeks. The state can currently handle a capacity of 18,425 tests daily spread across 75 labs. An additional 29 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've seen just over 9,100 tests per day.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. DHS is still watching this for a downward trend as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both. Unfortunately, this is trending in the wrong direction because there were a lot of new cases. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 5.7% and today's is 5.9%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 15 Ashland: 3 Barron: 34 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,777 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 3 Calumet: 97 Chippewa: 82 Clark: 69 Columbia: 79 Crawford: 32 Dane: 1,530 Dodge: 450 Door: 43 Douglas: 22 Dunn: 36 Eau Claire: 194 Florence: 3 Fond du Lac: 307 Forest: 38 Grant: 145 Green: 85 Green Lake: 30 Iowa: 29 Iron: 5 Jackson: 26 Jefferson: 222 Juneau: 32 Kenosha: 1,468 Kewaunee: 54 La Crosse: 396 Lafayette: 68 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 9 Manitowoc: 87 Marathon: 148 Marinette: 50 Marquette: 12 Menominee: 6 Milwaukee: 10,980 Monroe: 61 Oconto: 53 Oneida: 19 Outagamie: 447 Ozaukee: 217 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 65 Polk: 43 Portage: 128 Price: 2 Racine: 2,148 Richland: 15 Rock: 839 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 100 Sawyer: 12 Shawano: 75 Sheboygan: 195 St. Croix: 155 Taylor: 11 Trempealeau: 111 Vernon: 32 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 570 Washburn: 4 Washington: 348 Waukesha: 1,119 Waupaca: 106 Waushara: 21 Winnebago: 643 Wood: 42 Total: 27,286 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 43 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 389 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 61 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 15 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 6 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 777

