Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: No New Deaths Today; 457 New Cases

Summary:

Summary:

No new deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. A total of 777 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

There are at least 239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.2% of cases result in hospitalization

There are at least 89 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 37.2% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU

539 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 27,286. There are currently 4,899 active cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 27,743. The state has averaged over 400 new cases per day or 2,924 total new cases in the last seven days.

Almost 80% of the 27,743 cases have been deemed as recovered (21,953). The number of active cases is currently 5,009. This is up from yesterday and accounts for 18% of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 777 cases, the patient is deceased.

No new deaths were reported in the state. It's the first time since early April that the average number of deaths per day over a 7-day period is under 5. The total death toll of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is 777.

Hospitalizations and patients receiving intensive care decreased in the last day.

As has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds. These individuals are less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, so an increase in those data points may not happen for now. However, they are more likely to spread it if they aren't practicing social distancing, wearing masks when required to be in public and practicing good hygiene.

There are currently at least 239 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is down from yesterday's total of 249. 146 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

89 of the state's 239 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.2%). This is down from yesterday's total of 93. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

6,481 new test results were returned in the last day, which is well below the daily average we've seen in the last few weeks. The state can currently handle a capacity of 18,425 tests daily spread across 75 labs. An additional 29 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've seen just over 9,100 tests per day.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. DHS is still watching this for a downward trend as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both. Unfortunately, this is trending in the wrong direction because there were a lot of new cases. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 5.9% and today's is 7.1%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 15 Ashland: 3 Barron: 34 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,826 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 3 Calumet: 103 Chippewa: 82 Clark: 70 Columbia: 80 Crawford: 33 Dane: 1,647 Dodge: 453 Door: 43 Douglas: 24 Dunn: 38 Eau Claire: 208 Florence: 3 Fond du Lac: 308 Forest: 38 Grant: 150 Green: 88 Green Lake: 32 Iowa: 29 Iron: 5 Jackson: 26 Jefferson: 228 Juneau: 32 Kenosha: 1,478 Kewaunee: 55 La Crosse: 403 Lafayette: 70 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 9 Manitowoc: 91 Marathon: 150 Marinette: 53 Marquette: 13 Menominee: 6 Milwaukee: 10,110 Monroe: 61 Oconto: 56 Oneida: 19 Outagamie: 454 Ozaukee: 222 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 66 Polk: 46 Portage: 130 Price: 2 Racine: 2,151 Richland: 15 Rock: 848 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 102 Sawyer: 12 Shawano: 75 Sheboygan: 198 St. Croix: 158 Taylor: 12 Trempealeau: 112 Vernon: 32 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 572 Washburn: 4 Washington: 354 Waukesha: 1,133 Waupaca: 106 Waushara: 23 Winnebago: 655 Wood: 47 Total: 27,743 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 43 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 389 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 61 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 15 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 6 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 777

