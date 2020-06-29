Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Some Good News in Today's Wisconsin DHS Report

Summary:

  • No new deaths were reported in the state for the second day in a row. A total of 777 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
  • There are at least 237 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.1% of cases result in hospitalization
  • There are at least 90 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 38% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU
  • 315 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 28,058. There are currently 5,060 active cases

Following five straight days of increases in the number of new cases, the state has now had two days with falling case numbers. There were 315 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing the statewide total to 28,058. There are currently 5,060 active cases.

Almost 80% of the 28,058 cases have been deemed as recovered (22,217). The number of active cases is currently 5,060. This is up from yesterday and accounts for 18% of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 777 cases, the patient is deceased.

Unfortunately the decrease in new cases has been paired with a decrease in the number of tests administered. So, it's difficult to say if the trend will continue downward.

There are at least a couple pieces of good news within the data. For the second consecutive day, no new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 777. Looking back on the past seven days, there have been a total of 32 deaths, which is the lowest weekly total of deaths since early April.

The other bit of good news is that hospitalizations and patients receiving intensive care haven't gone up in the same way the number of new cases has.

As has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds. These individuals are less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, so an increase in those data points may not happen for now. However, they are more likely to spread COVID-19 if they aren't practicing social distancing, wearing masks when required to be in public and practicing good hygiene.

5,927 new test results were returned in the last day, the lowest number of tests in a single day in almost a month. The state can currently handle a capacity of 18,425 tests daily spread across 75 labs. An additional 29 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've seen just over 9,100 tests per day.

The bad news of the day is that testing is down and, as a result, the percent of positive tests is still pretty high. We've come to expect positivity rates between 2-3%. For the last four days, that rate has been above 5% and generally increasing. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 7.1% and today's is 5.3%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 19
Ashland: 3
Barron: 34
Bayfield: 3
Brown: 2,825
Buffalo: 7
Burnett: 3
Calumet: 106
Chippewa: 84
Clark: 70
Columbia: 83
Crawford: 33
Dane: 1,727
Dodge: 456
Door: 43
Douglas: 24
Dunn: 37
Eau Claire: 218
Florence: 3
Fond du Lac: 309
Forest: 38
Grant: 152
Green: 88
Green Lake: 32
Iowa: 29
Iron: 6
Jackson: 26
Jefferson: 234
Juneau: 35
Kenosha: 1,490
Kewaunee: 55
La Crosse: 404
Lafayette: 70
Langlade: 8
Lincoln: 9
Manitowoc: 92
Marathon: 158
Marinette: 53
Marquette: 13
Menominee: 6
Milwaukee: 11,216
Monroe: 63
Oconto: 56
Oneida: 19
Outagamie: 463
Ozaukee: 223
Pepin: 1
Pierce: 68
Polk: 48
Portage: 135
Price: 2
Racine: 2,155
Richland: 15
Rock: 853
Rusk: 11
Sauk: 105
Sawyer: 12
Shawano: 76
Sheboygan: 201
St. Croix: 159
Taylor: 12
Trempealeau: 111
Vernon: 32
Vilas: 10
Walworth: 574
Washburn: 4
Washington: 358
Waukesha: 1,151
Waupaca: 106
Waushara: 23
Winnebago: 662
Wood: 49
Total: 28,058

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 42
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 6
Columbia: 1
Dane: 32
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 1
Fond du Lac: 6
Forest: 3
Grant: 13
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 4
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 43
Kewaunee: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 1
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 389
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 8
Ozaukee: 15
Polk: 1
Racine: 61
Richland: 4
Rock: 23
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 4
St. Croix: 1
Walworth: 18
Washington: 15
Waukesha: 38
Waupaca: 6
Winnebago: 11
Wood: 1
Total: 777

