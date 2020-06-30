Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Surge in New Cases Continues in State

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

The City of Milwaukee moves to Phase 4 of its reopening plans as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

Following Tuesday morning's call from dozens of local businesses for the city to enact a mandatory mask requirement in public spaces, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, chair of the Common Council’s Public Safety & Health Committee, has introduced a proposal that would require that masks be worn in public spaces in the city.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total death toll to 784.

There are at least 242 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12% of cases result in hospitalization

There are at least 79 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 32.6% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU

601 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 28,659. It's the second highest number of new cases in a day in the state since the pandemic began behind only May 29, which had 733 new cases.

The City of Milwaukee moves to Phase 4 of its reopening plans as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. The decision to move forward into Phase 4 was announced on Friday, June 26.

Meanwhile, following Tuesday morning's call from dozens of local businesses for the city to enact a mandatory mask requirement in public spaces, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, chair of the Common Council’s Public Safety & Health Committee, has introduced a proposal that would do just that modeled after a similar policy in Los Angeles.

The proposal will be discussed during Thursday's Public Safety & Health Committee meeting and could be brought in front of the whole Common Council next Tuesday, July 7.

According to the site Masks4All, Wisconsin is one of four states with no local or statewide mask policies.

Daily COVID-19 Data Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 601 new positive tests for COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 28,659. Today's total is the second highest number of new cases in a day since the pandemic began behind only May 29, which had 733 new cases.

Almost 80% of the 28,659 cases have been deemed as recovered (22,587). The number of active cases is currently 5,284. This is up from yesterday and accounts for 18% of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 784 cases, the patient is deceased.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total death toll to 784. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 390. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (63), Kenosha (43), Brown (42), Waukesha (38) and Dane (32).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last two weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. However, the as has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds.

This age group is hospitalized in about 3% of cases, while the population as a whole is hospitalized in 12% of cases.

We saw a new big wave to tests processed in the last day with 12,781 new tests. Positive tests are typically filed and reported first, followed by negative tests, so typically when a big number of tests are reported, there are a lot of negatives. The state can currently handle a capacity of 18,425 tests daily spread across 75 labs. An additional 29 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've seen just over 9,200 tests per day.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 19 Ashland: 3 Barron: 34 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,873 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 3 Calumet: 108 Chippewa: 84 Clark: 72 Columbia: 85 Crawford: 33 Dane: 1,873 Dodge: 459 Door: 44 Douglas: 25 Dunn: 37 Eau Claire: 229 Florence: 3 Fond du Lac: 311 Forest: 39 Grant: 154 Green: 89 Green Lake: 32 Iowa: 31 Iron: 6 Jackson: 27 Jefferson: 236 Juneau: 36 Kenosha: 1,503 Kewaunee: 56 La Crosse: 432 Lafayette: 74 Langlade: 8 Lincoln: 10 Manitowoc: 94 Marathon: 168 Marinette: 56 Marquette: 13 Menominee: 7 Milwaukee: 11,358 Monroe: 66 Oconto: 59 Oneida: 19 Outagamie: 476 Ozaukee: 229 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 68 Polk: 48 Portage: 142 Price: 2 Racine: 2,171 Richland: 15 Rock: 864 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 107 Sawyer: 12 Shawano: 78 Sheboygan: 208 St. Croix: 164 Taylor: 12 Trempealeau: 116 Vernon: 35 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 607 Washburn: 4 Washington: 368 Waukesha: 1,175 Waupaca: 113 Waushara: 25 Winnebago: 669 Wood: 51 Total: 28,659 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 43 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 390 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 63 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 15 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 7 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 784

