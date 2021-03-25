Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee County Reaches 100,000 COVID Cases

Summary:

537 new cases;

6,600 active cases;

2 new deaths;

6,599 total deaths;

239 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 537 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 459 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 2 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 6 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,599.

There are 6,600 active cases (1.1%) out of 574,436 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (561,078 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 239 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 65 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 127 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,060. The 7-day average in the county is 105. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,256 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (289), Brown (229), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (164), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (106), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1613 | 10

Ashland

1194 | 16

Barron

5507 | 76

Bayfield

1071 | 19

Brown

30570 | 229

Buffalo

1324 | 7

Burnett

1225 | 22

Calumet

5577 | 46

Chippewa

7164 | 93

Clark

3164 | 58

Columbia

5155 | 56

Crawford

1677 | 17

Dane

41792 | 289

Dodge

11553 | 158

Door

2496 | 21

Douglas

3721 | 29

Dunn

4341 | 30

Eau Claire

11202 | 105

Florence

429 | 12

Fond du Lac

12052 | 103

Forest

934 | 23

Grant

4718 | 83

Green

3306 | 16

Green Lake

1528 | 18

Iowa

1943 | 11

Iron

564 | 21

Jackson

2589 | 28

Jefferson

8019 | 106

Juneau

3036 | 20

Kenosha

14920 | 303

Kewaunee

2351 | 24

La Crosse

12377 | 80

Lafayette

1488 | 6

Langlade

1942 | 32

Lincoln

2934 | 58

Manitowoc

7333 | 67

Marathon

13831 | 184

Marinette

3996 | 65

Marquette

1325 | 21

Menominee

794 | 11

Milwaukee

100060 | 1256

Monroe

4369 | 34

Oconto

4319 | 49

Oneida

3476 | 68

Outagamie

19762 | 197

Ozaukee

7817 | 81

Pepin

817 | 7

Pierce

3593 | 35

Polk

4028 | 45

Portage

6536 | 66

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20608 | 335

Richland

1297 | 15

Rock

14683 | 164

Rusk

1278 | 16

Sauk

5430 | 44

Sawyer

1556 | 22

Shawano

4619 | 69

Sheboygan

13196 | 133

St. Croix

6646 | 47

Taylor

1798 | 23

Trempealeau

3432 | 38

Vernon

1869 | 38

Vilas

2186 | 39

Walworth

8991 | 133

Washburn

1343 | 18

Washington

14037 | 139

Waukesha

41760 | 498

Waupaca

4757 | 116

Waushara

2117 | 31

Winnebago

17394 | 186

Wood

6733 | 77