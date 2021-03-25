Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee County Reaches 100,000 COVID Cases

Summary:
- 537 new cases;
- 6,600 active cases;
- 2 new deaths;
- 6,599 total deaths;
- 239 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 537 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 459 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 2 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 6 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,599.
There are 6,600 active cases (1.1%) out of 574,436 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (561,078 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 239 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 65 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 127 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,060. The 7-day average in the county is 105. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,256 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (289), Brown (229), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (164), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (106), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1613 | 10
Ashland
1194 | 16
Barron
5507 | 76
Bayfield
1071 | 19
Brown
30570 | 229
Buffalo
1324 | 7
Burnett
1225 | 22
Calumet
5577 | 46
Chippewa
7164 | 93
Clark
3164 | 58
Columbia
5155 | 56
Crawford
1677 | 17
Dane
41792 | 289
Dodge
11553 | 158
Door
2496 | 21
Douglas
3721 | 29
Dunn
4341 | 30
Eau Claire
11202 | 105
Florence
429 | 12
Fond du Lac
12052 | 103
Forest
934 | 23
Grant
4718 | 83
Green
3306 | 16
Green Lake
1528 | 18
Iowa
1943 | 11
Iron
564 | 21
Jackson
2589 | 28
Jefferson
8019 | 106
Juneau
3036 | 20
Kenosha
14920 | 303
Kewaunee
2351 | 24
La Crosse
12377 | 80
Lafayette
1488 | 6
Langlade
1942 | 32
Lincoln
2934 | 58
Manitowoc
7333 | 67
Marathon
13831 | 184
Marinette
3996 | 65
Marquette
1325 | 21
Menominee
794 | 11
Milwaukee
100060 | 1256
Monroe
4369 | 34
Oconto
4319 | 49
Oneida
3476 | 68
Outagamie
19762 | 197
Ozaukee
7817 | 81
Pepin
817 | 7
Pierce
3593 | 35
Polk
4028 | 45
Portage
6536 | 66
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20608 | 335
Richland
1297 | 15
Rock
14683 | 164
Rusk
1278 | 16
Sauk
5430 | 44
Sawyer
1556 | 22
Shawano
4619 | 69
Sheboygan
13196 | 133
St. Croix
6646 | 47
Taylor
1798 | 23
Trempealeau
3432 | 38
Vernon
1869 | 38
Vilas
2186 | 39
Walworth
8991 | 133
Washburn
1343 | 18
Washington
14037 | 139
Waukesha
41760 | 498
Waupaca
4757 | 116
Waushara
2117 | 31
Winnebago
17394 | 186
Wood
6733 | 77