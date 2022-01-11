Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 12,000 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

12,305 new cases;

2 new deaths; 37 added to the system

10,382 total deaths;

2,244 hospitalized patients, 486 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 12,305 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 9,696 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,480 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,886 cases.

There were 2 new deaths, but 37 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,382. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 2,437 new confirmed cases reported and have been 213,964 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 2,252 cases per day. 4 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,857 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.