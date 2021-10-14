Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 2,500 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

2,537 new cases;

2 new deaths; 16 total added to the system

8,230 total deaths;

1,123 hospitalized patients, 292 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,537 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,296 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,681 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,905 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, but 16 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,230. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 306 new confirmed cases reported and have been 134,113 total cases since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 293 cases per day. 3 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,530 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.