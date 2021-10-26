Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 2,500 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

2,533 new cases;

1 new death; 38 total added to the system

8,420 total deaths;

910 hospitalized patients, 283 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,533 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,865 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 5,064 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,996 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one death, but 38 more deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,420. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 159 new confirmed cases reported and have been 136,906 total cases in the county since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 190 cases per day. 17 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,554 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.