Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 3,500 New Cases, One Death

3,549 new cases;

1 new deaths; 11 total added to the system

8,064 total deaths;

1,136 hospitalized patients, 310 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,549 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,663 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,969 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,333 new cases per day at that time.

There was one new death, and 11 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,064. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 939 new confirmed cases reported and have been 131,807 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 408 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system were reported in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,507 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.