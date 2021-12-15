Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More than 4,000 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

4,052 new cases;

2 new deaths; 33 added to the system

9,489 total deaths;

1,649 hospitalized patients, 434 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,052 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,740 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,501 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,355 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, but 33 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,489. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 586 new confirmed cases reported and have been 169,371 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 603 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,743 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.