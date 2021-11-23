Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 4,200 Cases on Tuesday

Summary:

4,264 new cases;

1 new death; 39 added to the system

8,900 total deaths;

1,250 hospitalized patients, 321 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,264 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,148 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 6.185, new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,721 cases.

There were 1 new death, but 39 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,900. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 647 new confirmed cases reported and have been 159,084 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 369 cases per day. 4 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, raising the death toll at 1,683 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.