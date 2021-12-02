Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 5,000 New Cases, 3 Deaths

Summary:

5,097 new cases;

3 new deaths; 39 added to the system

9,093 total deaths;

1,446 hospitalized patients, 409 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,097 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,015 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,652 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,606 cases.

There were 3 deaths, but 39 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,093. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 618 new confirmed cases reported and have been 162,672 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 393 cases per day. 4 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,703 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.