Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Nation Passes 3,000 Daily Deaths, Milwaukee Reaches 75,000 Cases

4,034 new cases;

52,259 active cases;

57 new deaths;

3,944 total deaths;

1,484 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,034 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,770 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 52,259 active cases (12.3%) out of 426,099 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 57 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,944.

The patients recovered in about 86.8% of all cases (369,821 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,484 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 332 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 706 new cases have brought the total cases to 75,203. The 7-day average in the county is 667. Milwaukee County reported 6 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 806 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (270), Racine (214), Kenosha (172), Brown (149), Marathon (139), Outagamie (138), Winnebago (136), Dane (109), Rock (100), Waupaca (91), Dodge (87), Washington (84), Sheboygan (75), Grant (68), Eau Claire (65), Walworth (63), Chippewa (58), Fond du Lac (56) and Shawano (53).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,675 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1166 | 9

Ashland

829 | 12

Barron

3931 | 46

Bayfield

787 | 16

Brown

24021 | 149

Buffalo

893 | 5

Burnett

876 | 15

Calumet

4293 | 29

Chippewa

5314 | 58

Clark

2443 | 44

Columbia

3760 | 15

Crawford

1441 | 10

Dane

29864 | 109

Dodge

9383 | 87

Door

1751 | 11

Douglas

2495 | 8

Dunn

3063 | 16

Eau Claire

8326 | 65

Florence

372 | 12

Fond du Lac

9357 | 56

Forest

771 | 20

Grant

3765 | 68

Green

1928 | 7

Green Lake

1249 | 8

Iowa

1434 | 5

Iron

383 | 10

Jackson

2012 | 6

Jefferson

5872 | 45

Juneau

2111 | 7

Kenosha

10592 | 172

Kewaunee

1795 | 22

La Crosse

8948 | 42

Lafayette

1130 | 4

Langlade

1630 | 29

Lincoln

2123 | 36

Manitowoc

5374 | 38

Marathon

10677 | 139

Marinette

3230 | 36

Marquette

1085 | 15

Menominee

613 | 8

Milwaukee

75203 | 806

Monroe

2950 | 19

Oconto

3419 | 33

Oneida

2534 | 44

Outagamie

14661 | 138

Ozaukee

5373 | 43

Pepin

538 | 5

Pierce

2515 | 20

Polk

2562 | 19

Portage

5037 | 43

Price

830 | 4

Racine

15346 | 214

Richland

955 | 13

Rock

10338 | 100

Rusk

993 | 11

St. Croix

4759 | 22

Sauk

3939 | 21

Sawyer

1007 | 8

Shawano

3846 | 53

Sheboygan

9943 | 75

Taylor

1423 | 12

Trempealeau

2669 | 23

Vernon

1301 | 15

Vilas

1399 | 19

Walworth

6687 | 63

Washburn

843 | 7

Washington

9986 | 84

Waukesha

29499 | 270

Waupaca

3847 | 91

Waushara

1803 | 13

Winnebago

13956 | 136

Wood

4851 | 31