Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Nation Passes 3,000 Daily Deaths, Milwaukee Reaches 75,000 Cases

Summary:
- 4,034 new cases;
- 52,259 active cases;
- 57 new deaths;
- 3,944 total deaths;
- 1,484 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,034 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,770 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 52,259 active cases (12.3%) out of 426,099 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 57 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,944.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 86.8% of all cases (369,821 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,484 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 332 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 706 new cases have brought the total cases to 75,203. The 7-day average in the county is 667. Milwaukee County reported 6 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 806 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (270), Racine (214), Kenosha (172), Brown (149), Marathon (139), Outagamie (138), Winnebago (136), Dane (109), Rock (100), Waupaca (91), Dodge (87), Washington (84), Sheboygan (75), Grant (68), Eau Claire (65), Walworth (63), Chippewa (58), Fond du Lac (56) and Shawano (53).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,675 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1166 | 9
Ashland
829 | 12
Barron
3931 | 46
Bayfield
787 | 16
Brown
24021 | 149
Buffalo
893 | 5
Burnett
876 | 15
Calumet
4293 | 29
Chippewa
5314 | 58
Clark
2443 | 44
Columbia
3760 | 15
Crawford
1441 | 10
Dane
29864 | 109
Dodge
9383 | 87
Door
1751 | 11
Douglas
2495 | 8
Dunn
3063 | 16
Eau Claire
8326 | 65
Florence
372 | 12
Fond du Lac
9357 | 56
Forest
771 | 20
Grant
3765 | 68
Green
1928 | 7
Green Lake
1249 | 8
Iowa
1434 | 5
Iron
383 | 10
Jackson
2012 | 6
Jefferson
5872 | 45
Juneau
2111 | 7
Kenosha
10592 | 172
Kewaunee
1795 | 22
La Crosse
8948 | 42
Lafayette
1130 | 4
Langlade
1630 | 29
Lincoln
2123 | 36
Manitowoc
5374 | 38
Marathon
10677 | 139
Marinette
3230 | 36
Marquette
1085 | 15
Menominee
613 | 8
Milwaukee
75203 | 806
Monroe
2950 | 19
Oconto
3419 | 33
Oneida
2534 | 44
Outagamie
14661 | 138
Ozaukee
5373 | 43
Pepin
538 | 5
Pierce
2515 | 20
Polk
2562 | 19
Portage
5037 | 43
Price
830 | 4
Racine
15346 | 214
Richland
955 | 13
Rock
10338 | 100
Rusk
993 | 11
St. Croix
4759 | 22
Sauk
3939 | 21
Sawyer
1007 | 8
Shawano
3846 | 53
Sheboygan
9943 | 75
Taylor
1423 | 12
Trempealeau
2669 | 23
Vernon
1301 | 15
Vilas
1399 | 19
Walworth
6687 | 63
Washburn
843 | 7
Washington
9986 | 84
Waukesha
29499 | 270
Waupaca
3847 | 91
Waushara
1803 | 13
Winnebago
13956 | 136
Wood
4851 | 31