Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases and Deaths Far Below Seven-day Average

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,095 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,859 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 74,340 active cases (20.8%) out of 280,358 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 6 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 52 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,011.

The patients recovered in about 78.4% of all cases (280,358 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 11 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,999 hospitalized patients, of which 438 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 832 new cases have brought the total cases to 62,571. The 7-day average in the county is 869.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 700 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (181), Racine (149), Brown (127), Kenosha (124), Marathon (113), Outagamie (113), Winnebago (101), Waupaca (77), Dane (75), Rock (69), Dodge (66), Washington (65), Grant (58), Eau Claire (54), Sheboygan (48), Walworth (46), Chippewa (45), Shawano (44) and Fond du Lac (40).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

986 | 6

Ashland

587 | 8

Barron

3307 | 37

Bayfield

621 | 7

Brown

21212 | 127

Buffalo

733 | 4

Burnett

706 | 10

Calumet

3882 | 25

Chippewa

4304 | 45

Clark

1976 | 33

Columbia

3161 | 10

Crawford

837 | 6

Dane

25006 | 75

Dodge

7767 | 66

Door

1527 | 11

Douglas

1788 | 1

Dunn

2446 | 8

Eau Claire

7250 | 54

Florence

304 | 11

Fond du Lac

7973 | 40

Forest

694 | 16

Grant

3238 | 58

Green

1552 | 5

Green Lake

1133 | 5

Iowa

1200 | 4

Iron

326 | 6

Jackson

1584 | 4

Jefferson

4907 | 33

Juneau

1793 | 7

Kenosha

8473 | 124

Kewaunee

1568 | 15

La Crosse

7401 | 32

Lafayette

1030 | 3

Langlade

1456 | 24

Lincoln

1801 | 22

Manitowoc

4567 | 33

Marathon

9048 | 113

Marinette

2760 | 25

Marquette

996 | 12

Menominee

536 | 2

Milwaukee

62571 | 700

Monroe

2328 | 11

Oconto

2995 | 23

Oneida

2154 | 28

Outagamie

13108 | 113

Ozaukee

4374 | 33

Pepin

438 | 2

Pierce

1899 | 17

Polk

1941 | 5

Portage

4414 | 35

Price

669 | 3

Racine

13149 | 149

Richland

823 | 12

Rock

8746 | 69

Rusk

759 | 5

St. Croix

4034 | 19

Sauk

3303 | 16

Sawyer

795 | 7

Shawano

3546 | 44

Sheboygan

8350 | 48

Taylor

1062 | 10

Trempealeau

2201 | 12

Vernon

1001 | 7

Vilas

1131 | 11

Walworth

5470 | 46

Washburn

584 | 2

Washington

8082 | 65

Waukesha

23772 | 181

Waupaca

3512 | 77

Waushara

1691 | 7

Winnebago

12560 | 101

Wood

3873 | 26

