Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases and Deaths Far Below Seven-day Average

Summary:
- 3,095 new cases;
- 74,340 active cases;
- 6 new deaths;
- 3,011 total deaths;
- 1,999 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,095 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,859 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 74,340 active cases (20.8%) out of 280,358 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 6 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 52 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,011.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 78.4% of all cases (280,358 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 11 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,999 hospitalized patients, of which 438 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 832 new cases have brought the total cases to 62,571. The 7-day average in the county is 869.
Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 700 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (181), Racine (149), Brown (127), Kenosha (124), Marathon (113), Outagamie (113), Winnebago (101), Waupaca (77), Dane (75), Rock (69), Dodge (66), Washington (65), Grant (58), Eau Claire (54), Sheboygan (48), Walworth (46), Chippewa (45), Shawano (44) and Fond du Lac (40).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
986 | 6
Ashland
587 | 8
Barron
3307 | 37
Bayfield
621 | 7
Brown
21212 | 127
Buffalo
733 | 4
Burnett
706 | 10
Calumet
3882 | 25
Chippewa
4304 | 45
Clark
1976 | 33
Columbia
3161 | 10
Crawford
837 | 6
Dane
25006 | 75
Dodge
7767 | 66
Door
1527 | 11
Douglas
1788 | 1
Dunn
2446 | 8
Eau Claire
7250 | 54
Florence
304 | 11
Fond du Lac
7973 | 40
Forest
694 | 16
Grant
3238 | 58
Green
1552 | 5
Green Lake
1133 | 5
Iowa
1200 | 4
Iron
326 | 6
Jackson
1584 | 4
Jefferson
4907 | 33
Juneau
1793 | 7
Kenosha
8473 | 124
Kewaunee
1568 | 15
La Crosse
7401 | 32
Lafayette
1030 | 3
Langlade
1456 | 24
Lincoln
1801 | 22
Manitowoc
4567 | 33
Marathon
9048 | 113
Marinette
2760 | 25
Marquette
996 | 12
Menominee
536 | 2
Milwaukee
62571 | 700
Monroe
2328 | 11
Oconto
2995 | 23
Oneida
2154 | 28
Outagamie
13108 | 113
Ozaukee
4374 | 33
Pepin
438 | 2
Pierce
1899 | 17
Polk
1941 | 5
Portage
4414 | 35
Price
669 | 3
Racine
13149 | 149
Richland
823 | 12
Rock
8746 | 69
Rusk
759 | 5
St. Croix
4034 | 19
Sauk
3303 | 16
Sawyer
795 | 7
Shawano
3546 | 44
Sheboygan
8350 | 48
Taylor
1062 | 10
Trempealeau
2201 | 12
Vernon
1001 | 7
Vilas
1131 | 11
Walworth
5470 | 46
Washburn
584 | 2
Washington
8082 | 65
Waukesha
23772 | 181
Waupaca
3512 | 77
Waushara
1691 | 7
Winnebago
12560 | 101
Wood
3873 | 26
You can read past daily updates here.