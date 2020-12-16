Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Are Decelerating, But Deaths Remain High

Summary:

2,402 new cases;

41,426 active cases;

74 new deaths;

4,196 total deaths;

1,410 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,402 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,247 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 41,426 active cases (9.3%) out of 444,798 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 74 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 44 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,196.

The patients recovered in about 89.7% of all cases (399,073 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,410 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 314 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 389 new cases have brought the total cases to 78,656. The 7-day average in the county is 594. Milwaukee County reported 15 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 834 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (292), Racine (226), Kenosha (184), Brown (155), Outagamie (145), Marathon (143), Winnebago (139), Dane (136), Rock (104), Dodge (95), Waupaca (93), Washington (89), Sheboygan (83), Grant (73), Walworth (72), Eau Claire (66), Chippewa (63), Fond du Lac (59), Shawano (53) and Barron (50).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,735 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

